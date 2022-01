There’s a lot going on with the Toronto Maple Leafs, although that’s probably true for most NHL teams in these tumultuous times as we all engage the pandemic as well as we can. Not only is the NHL schedule being revised daily in response to the impact of COVID-19 on players and then – correspondingly – on fans, but even if an NHL player has been double-vaccinated it seems to not prevent a positive test for the virus. Fortunately, those vaccinations seem to be preventing serious illness.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO