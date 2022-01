The long, long wait for a new Homeworld title is finally coming to a close. This classic RTS series once stood toe to toe with the titans of the genre such as StarCraft and Command and Conquer, but hasn’t been seen since the sequel in 2003, aside from a more recent prequel. At the same time, the entire RTS genre has fallen from the grace it once enjoyed, with almost none of the major names existing in that space anymore. However, we did get hints at a proper Homeworld sequel coming in the future after Gearbox purchased the rights and released the Homeworld Remastered Collection, and a prequel game called Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, and even a tabletop version of the game.

