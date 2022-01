Sebastian Vettel has said Formula One has “catching up to do” in recognising the importance of mental health amongst drivers.The four-time world champion suggested that drivers still hesitate to ask for help if they are struggling with their mental health. Vettel said not as much importance is given to mental wellbeing than there is to treating physical health or injuries. The German’s comments come after McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke out about his mental health struggles last season. The 22-year-old said he found it difficult to adjust to the fame and scrutiny that comes with being a Formula One...

