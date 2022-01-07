ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Calls Collaborating With Mariah Carey “A Dream Come True”

By Mya Abraham
Though Brandy has been busy with her role on ABC’s hit drama, Queens , the Vocal Bible is still making time for new music.

In an exclusive interview with Rated R&B , she spoke on her recent process and a special collaboration between herself and her second favorite singer, Mariah Carey . When asked if she’s started recording a new album—following the release of her 2020 LP, B7, after an eight-year hiatus—she mentioned the inspiration is there, but the timing is not.

“I’ve been thinking about the project that I’m going to do, but I’ve been filming Queens. That’s been taking up all my time since August,” explained Brandy. “All the music I’ve done on Queens , being able to do music in the studio consistently, it’s inspired me to want to get back, right after Queens , to do my own music. It’s not going to be no eight-year wait next time. I’m too inspired and too on fire in my spirit. I can’t wait.”

Speaking of inspiration, in a December 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar , Mariah Carey revealed that she’s been working in what she calls “the Lounge,” freely creating, singing, writing, and recording. Brandy was invited for an “as-yet-undisclosed collaboration.”

Carey recalls, “She was like, ‘Mariah, I love you. I want to do this with you. Can we please do it?’ And I was like, ‘Please? Can we please do it? I’m asking you.’” On working with her, the Queen of Christmas shared, “The people have no idea. She’s a mother. She’s doing this and that. She is doing it all.”

From Brandy’s perspective, the mother of one mentioned, “I can tell you the experience was so beautiful. She’s breathtaking, number one. She has a beautiful soul.”

The Moesha actress continued, “For her to be Mariah Carey, she’s just normal, chill, [and] supportive. When I was in the booth, doing whatever she wanted me to do, it was just beautiful to be coached by her. Like, this is one of my favorite singers—top two. Whitney [Houston], and then it’s Mariah. I’m just glad that she invited me over to just sing with her, and we’ll see what happens. I loved working with her. That was a dream come true.”

Whenever this dream collaboration is released, our hearts and minds will be ready. In the meantime, check out Brandy’s latest single from Queens , “Until My Final Breath” below.

Queens airs on ABC on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET and streams the next day on Hulu.

