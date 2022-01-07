Another year in the books, 2021 in review

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

As the year comes to a close, we find ourselves either bracing for the impact of another new year, or breathing a sigh of relief.

2021 has been a rollercoaster — though, in retrospect, it hasn’t necessarily changed since the advent of 2020.

2020 brought a cavalcade of frustrations and devastating losses. As the year came to an end, it bludgeoned the county with a final, decisive blow. On Dec. 9, the Killen Generating Station collapsed. The aftermath of that tragedy is how 2021 began.

Of the five workers which were able to be recovered from the groaning steel and concrete, a single person remained — Jamie Fitzgerald. Since the day of the catastrophe, his fiance, Lora Conley, had dutifully bunked at the foot of the wreckage, anxiously awaiting resolution.

“It’s a nightmare. I just know he’s telling me to get help to get him out. Jamie, I love you, and I’m trying. I’m trying everything in my power to get you home to the kids and I, and then we’ll have our own Christmas and New Years,” said Conley.

A month after the collapse, on Jan. 8, the body of Fitzgerald was found. He was recovered on Jan. 9.

CAPITOL RIOTS

In the Wednesday, Jan. 13 edition, a group of Adams Countians shared their firsthand experiences on the rally turned riot at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6.

Three Adams Countians, Rich Harris, Brandon Stephenson and Derek Rumpke were a trio that ventured to the rally together to support former President Donald J. Trump and to advocate for fair elections. They drove seven hours and over 400 miles to attend.

“I had never been to a Trump Rally. I’ve been a supporter since 2015 when he announced he was running. I thought I was going to hear something big that day, I thought Vice-president Pence may pull out the big one and reject the electors and Trump would remain president. [I also] thought this could potentially be his last rally. So, why wouldn’t I want to see a rally,” said Harris.

What he saw there was nothing but positivity — certainly no one ready for war.

“People were wearing their red, white and blue, wearing their Trump flags from all states, everywhere you could imaine, even China. I saw love there,” he said. There was certainly no indication that the rally would turn violent, and Harris didn’t think it would get to that point.

Heather Meyer, another Adams Countian, attended the rally with her mother, Sara Meyer.

“It was a very peaceful rally, I wouldn’t even consider it to be a protest. We were back away from the Capitol building when we heard that it was breached. The only thing that we could see was a little bit of smoke from the tear gas. There were lots of security vehicles on their way there, but no one was making an effort to push the crowd back, just because from what we could see there was really no rioting going on,” said Meyer.

When Harris, Stephenson and Rumpke reached the Capitol, they were met with a small barricade.

“What really struck us as odd, was by the time we got to the Capitol building, we started seeing helmets, shin guards, armed guards, black outfits, almost tactical. None of these people were in the crowd that I saw. Keep in mind, there were millions of people there, I’m sure I didn’t see everyone. I didn’t notice those people until we got to the Capitol,” said Harris.

The violence that ensued after they left was something Harris could not condone.

“They lost their life over anger, and something that they thought they were fighting for. In a sense, they were. To anybody that killed the police officer: you killed your message. I feel sorry for anybody who lost their life there,” said Stephenson.

BIDEN INAUGURATION

Shortly before noon on Jan. 20, President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Three former Presidents- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were present at the Biden inauguration. Former President Jimmy Carter could not attend due to coronavirus concerns, but spoke with Biden to send his well wishes.

“This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope of renewal and resolve through a crucible for the ages. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge. Today, we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate, but of a cause, the cause of democracy. The people, the will of the people, has been heard and the will of the people has been heeded. We’ve learned again that democracy is precious. Democracy is fragile. At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed,” said Biden as he began his inaugural address.

“I thought it was very well planned, very good. It’s going out, and it’s a shame we couldn’t have a lot of people there. We had over 400,000 people that passed away because of COVID-19. I’ve watched the [event] all morning long. Everything was planned out really good, and I’m glad to see there was no protesting,” said Chairman Jerry Grooms of the Adams County Democratic Party.

Hopefully in the next four years things will get changed around, he said.

“We’ll get the world believing in us again, that we’ll be the number one country in the world. Just get everything back to normal the way it should be,” said Grooms.

While he is not optimistic the division will necessarily lessen, people are willing to learn, he said.

“We got new leadership, people are willing to learn to try to find out if things are going to work out right. I believe it will work out, myself,” said Grooms.

PEEBLES FLOWER SHOP

After nearly 42 years in business, the Peebles Flower Shop in Peebles, Ohio, was purchased by Casey McCann, and ownership was assumed on Jan. 16.

Peebles Flower Shop began its lucrative history on March 17, 1978, a burgeoning brainchild of Larry Shiveley and wife, Patty.

“My wife, [Patty], wanted to start some kind of business and we had noticed that there was a need in Peebles for a flower shop. At the time, she was working for the People’s Defender as a typist. I said, okay, what can we do? I had worked as a high School student at the funeral home here as a helper, and I saw the amount of flowers that came in. There was never a shop in Peebles. So, I went and talked to the funeral directors, and they said they would love to have a flower shop in Peebles,” said Shiveley.

The business was financed by his uncle, Ralph Pertuset, who partnered with them originally, and they nestled their little business on 83 North Main Street.

“I was, at the time, a teacher, and I became the principal at Peebles Elementary School shortly after that. I would help Patty at nights when I would come in. I didn’t know that I could do flower arrangements, art was my minor in college, teaching was my major. I found out I wasn’t too bad at it when people started buying what I was helping her do at night and on the weekends. That’s kind of how I got into it,” said Shiveley.

“42 years is a long time to be in business in a small town of any kind, we just thought it was time to hand it over and let somebody else do it,” said Shiveley.

DOLLAR GENERAL SITE FOR WEST UNION

Contentions arose on Jan. 26 as the West Union Village Council met with Senior Vice President of Net Lease Development Bob Gage regarding the construction of a new Dollar General store in West Union.

“We’re looking at a property on the corner of West Walnut Street and South Manchester Street. What we’re looking to do is build a 10,640 sq/ft Dollar General in that location,” said Gage.

The existing Dollar General on State Route 41 would have been relocated to this spot.

North West Street would have been vacated to the edge of the First State Bank Lot. The location which is currently Holsinger Monument and Rock Engraving would be a parking area with 37 spaces.

The idea of vacating North West Street was not popular among council members, especially Councilman John R. Lafferty.

“We need West Street. Absolutely we need West Street. I’ve never heard of a corporation or company coming in here telling us to shut down a street,” said Lafferty.

On Feb. 1, West Union Council held a special meeting to further discuss plans for the proposed new Dollar General store. Gage brought two site plans, after conferencing with Dollar General. The one favored by the retailer would close off North West Street at its current location on Main Street. The second plan pulls the Dollar General back from North West Street and adds parking to the front.

In both plans, the current location of Holsinger Monument is still used for additional parking.

Councilman Steve Rothwell said the plan that leaves North West Street open is the best bet because the street is used often.

Councilman John Lafferty said he agreed 100 percent with Rothwell on keeping North West Street open.

After lengthy discussion with council, the plans were changed to moving the building to the east, taking the parking out of the front and moving the front door to face Walnut Street.

On Feb. 3, Gage sent an an e-mail to West Union Mayor Jason Buda — copying in council members — to deliver the news that they had decided to rescind from pursuing the properties and potentially, from West Union altogether.

WINTER WONDERLAND

In February, the county saw impressive snowfall which effectively brought the community to a standstill.

On an early Monday morning, a light snow began to blanket communities. By 4 a.m., the Adams County Sheriff’s Office declared a Level Two snow emergency in Adams County.

As the snow continued into the morning and afternoon, a shift in temperatures turned snowflakes into small biting bullets of sleet. Over the next few hours, windows and rooftops pinged as ice pellets beat against them aggressively.

The roads quickly vanished, eaten up by layers of ice. By the evening, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department declared a Level Three snow emergency; the roads were hazardous.

By 10:45 p.m. on Monday there were a projected 597 AEP outages in Adams County.

Snow continued to intermittently fall throughout the night, and Adams County would stay under a Level Three snow emergency through Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Courthouse would close along with other businesses in the county.

Late Tuesday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office downgraded Adams County to a Level Two snow emergency as snow continued to trickle periodically.

TRAINING CENTER

On Feb. 24, bids closed for the renovations at the Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center.

The building for the Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center, located on E. Walnut Street, was formerly Prather’s IGA. The small grocery store closed on March 27, 2019 and was purchased shortly thereafter by The Adams County Board of County Commissioners.

Seven bids were received by The Adams County Economic and Community Development Office. On March 1, a bid recommendation letter was sent to the Adams County Economic and Community Development Office by David Stone, AIA, Chief Administrative Officer at TSHD Architects.

“As you can see, the low bid received was from WAI Construction, for $1,399,500. This bid is less than our advertised estimate for the project of $1,500,000. We have worked with this contractor previously, and have found their work to be satisfactory. We, therefore, recommend that you award a contract to WAI Construction for $1,399,500,” said Stone.

The Adams County Board of Commissioners accepted the bid from WAI Construction based on this recommendation. Once the bid had been accepted, renovations began shortly in April.

Since renovations started, a plethora of items has been started or completed, such as erecting partition walls, underground plumbing, new lintels, select demolition, electrical rough-in, HVAC demolition, installing steel lintels, patching holes in the floor, starting the roofing, removing asphalt, continued electrical, forming curbs and tuck-pointing.

The company has also performed concrete reinforcement, changed out the side doors and has removed the roof units.

At a later date, the facility may offer public classes such as cake decorating and cooking, among others.

“They’re going to finish painting the building, the new roof will go on, then the walls will start to go up once the wires are all pulled. It will start looking more like an institute at that point,” said Johnson.

Tentatively, the completion date was slated for December 2021 with classes starting in 2022.

Once completed, The Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center will serve Adams, Brown, Pike, and Scioto Counties, with equipment allowing a capacity for up to 40 full-time certification students (in CNC, Welding, and LPN courses) and 100 short-term students (in Nursing Assistant courses).

MANCHESTER MURAL

In early February, the Manchester Restoration Committee worked fervently toward their goal of $10,000 for a mural. In early April, not only was the goal reached but exceeded.

“[We raised] a little over $2,000 more. I was so pleased with the group that I had working for me. They worked their butts off. We had raffles, we had dinners and everybody participated. We had a lot of community support that just gave donations. That shows me that people do care about the village,” said Council member Regina Adams.

In the beginning, raising even $10,000 seemed like a questionable objective.

“When we first talked, we were very leery. People said we would never get that kind of money. When you look at it, we started this the second week in February and we actually met this goal the second week in April, like April 7. It was just amazing the number of individuals and organizations and businesses that donated to us. That really helped,” said Adams.

The mural was painted on the side of Threads and Inks at 20 West Second Street. The total cost of the piece was $20,000, funded partially by the Adams County Arts Council and through donations obtained by the Manchester Restoration Committee.

Pamela Kellough, veteran mural artist from Ross County, Ohio, began working on the mural on May 13.

The three main elements — as requested by the committee — were the paddle wheeler, olympian Wayne Frye and including a medallion that proudly declared Manchester the fourth permanent settlement in Ohio.

To bring the piece together, Kellough incorporated the mussel buttons and flood gauge.

The mural was finished on June 5 after 16 days of work.

“It’s an amazing feeling to see the Manchester historical mural finished. Knowing the support our group received by hundreds of people is astonishing. Not only businesses and residents of Manchester, but outside of Manchester as well. It was humbling, to say the least. The finished mural looks phenomenal! The artist, Pamela Kellough, hit it out of the park. All from just a list of ideas given to her and a concept; she couldn’t have done a better job. To be able to appreciate it to its fullest extent, it’s definitely something one will want to see in person and we welcome everyone to come to take a look,” said Committee Chairperson Roddy Farley.

LOUIS FULTON PASSES

In 2021, a local legend was lost with the passing of Louis Fulton, 84, of Peebles.

Fulton was born April 29, 1937, in Locust Grove, Ohio, to Harold and Thelma Fulton, and passed away on Monday, June 14.

Fulton was the Sheriff of Adams County from 1973 to 1984. Before him, his father served as Adams County Sheriff from 1952 to 1964. It was during this time that Fulton began to develop his interest in law enforcement.

Fulton and his family lived above the jailhouse on West Mulberry Street in West Union, Ohio.

Fulton’s career as sheriff, while full of mundane, everyday tasks, held sparks of intrigue and terror. He has sustained gunshot wounds and has brought killer Robert Dale Henderson to justice for the murder of a county family.

One case he never forgot was the murder of Billy Freeman in 1974 which, as of today, still remains unsolved.

“The best thing about being the Sheriff was that it gave me the opportunity to help people,” he had said.

2021 ADAMS COUNTY FAIR

The 130th Adams County Fair kicked off on July 11-17, and attendees could expect it to be back in full swing. The goal was simply to return to normal after the 129th Adams County Fair was severely limited due to COVID-19.

The fair theme was “The Show Must Go On.”

Between transient torrential downpours, the 2021 Adams County Fair attracted a record number of attendees as the community flocked to its sweetly-scented pathways.

“Opening day went smoothly. We had a little shot of rain that deterred some people early, but once the skies cleared we had record attendance. It went very well. We believe we also made record profit; as far as we go back, this is the highest year so far that we’ve recorded. Roughly $13,000 more over previous years,” said Senior Fair Board President Jason Hesler.

The Adams County Community Foundation donated $2,500 to the Adams County Agricultural Society for fair improvements.

Fair Board Member Doug Gunter presented the award for 2021 Outstanding Fair Supporter to Judge Brett Spencer.

Contestants Laura Hesler, Carrington McGlothin, Liberty Meyer, Kayleigh Thompson and Madison Taylor were interviewed for the 130th Adams County Fair Royalty Contest. Afterward, contestants Dakota Hill, Hunter Rudd and Matthew Swearingen were the next to be scrutinized as they vyed for the noble title of King.

The Adams County Advisory Board Committee presented their awards:

— Outstanding Friend of 4-H was awarded to Blake’s Pharmacy.

— Adams County 4-H Alumni Award was awarded to Josi Brodt-Evans.

— 4-H Program 2021 VIP Award was presented to Isaac Miley.

Before the judges revealed the respective courts, Lewis returned to bestow $250 to the Junior Fair Board President Taylor Newman from Congressman Wenstrup for the purpose of completing a patriotic community service project.

Adams County was frequently visited throughout the week with intermittent downpours. Along the grooves of the paved pathways, puddles collected, and small rivulets of water threaded through the fairgrounds. Instead of having fun in the sun, some children chose the occasion to frolic in the rain, undeterred by the weather.

“Despite the daily rain showers, attendance was the largest each and every day since 2017,” said Liz Lafferty. According to Lafferty, over 35,000 attendees visited the 130th Adams County Fair. At times, parking was so full that traffic leaked out into the surrounding roadways and had to be diverted to alternative methods.

Despite the lack of labor force, vendors rivaled previous years.

The increasingly muddied terrain proved difficult to navigate for some activities, and as such, events like the Outhouse Race, TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls and the Cross-Country Race were canceled. At times, even parking at the fairgrounds was prohibited due to the disagreeable conditions. Some events, however, thrived because of the mud, such as the derby.

According to Lafferty, the board is looking to bring the TNT events back to the fairgrounds as a stand-alone event in the next couple of months.

The 131st Adams County Fair will be held July 10-16., 2022

BLAKE PHARMACY

Blake Pharmacy celebrated its 6oth Anniversary in 2021. On January 1, 1961, Blake opened the doors of the pharmacy.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ADULT/YOUTH

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met on July 19 to discuss established prevention services and future plans for the mental, emotional and social needs of students.

“We did a youth survey this spring; a system developed by the CDC. It’s a standardized test, so we’re able to get information and compare results from across the country. In 2017, that survey was notable for the 10th-graders. 30 percent of our 10th-graders answered yes to the question: have you experienced a two-week period where you felt sad or hopeless every day? That’s a pretty standard question to get to a diagnosis of depression. 30 percent of 10th-graders in Adams County responded with a yes. This spring, that number was 39.5 percent. The last time the state did this survey was in 2019, and it was 33 percent statewide. Those are fairly sobering numbers,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. Willaim Hablitzel.

A partnership with the University of Cincinnati Department of Psychiatry was expanded to provide child and adolescent psychiatric services within Adams County schools through telehealth technology. These services will be provided by a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. Six hours of service will be provided weekly.

North Adams High School held its opening in-service day on Aug. 17 and was presented some alarming data concerning Adams County youth.

As Director of Behavioral Health at the Adams County Health Department Danielle Poe explained, an entire division at the Adams County Health Department is dedicated to the social and emotional needs of Adams County. This division was birthed from the alarming data the department received on their community health assessment.

Poe presented 2019/2020 OHYES! survey data. This data collection initiative is planned and implemented by the Adams County Medical Foundation and supported by Ohio University.

30 percent of county youth answered yes to feeling sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more in a row that they stopped doing their usual activities.

13.05 percent contemplated suicide during the past year.

“That many students have contemplated or considered suicide. Now, for some of us that don’t seem like a huge deal because suicidality tends to be a trend, right? Adolescents are very dramatic. In general, in our society, we tend to think that is attention-seeking behavior. This next slide is why we have to take this 13 percent seriously,” said Poe.

26 percent of county youth attempted suicide once. 18 percent have attempted suicide two to three times. 5 percent have attempted suicide four to five times. 4 percent have attempted suicide six or more times.

“Here is what is most alarming and why we have to remember that we can’t just look at this as attention-seeking behavior. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019 suicide was the second-leading cause of death for 13 to 19-year-olds,” said Poe.

Suicide is the leading cause of death for 13-year-olds.

“The question is, now what? Intervention and prevention work, we know that for a fact. They can reduce overall risky behavior by up to 50 percent. Risky behavior is everything we just talked about — suicidality, self-harm, drug and alcohol abuse, anything that can change the trajectory of a child’s life,” said Poe.

According to Poe, national data shows 16 million children in the United States live at or below the poverty level.

“Before we move on and talk about trauma, we need to understand that poverty is trauma. When you live in that environment, your brain is set in survival mode. That’s trauma. Poverty is trauma. So, this is your trauma in the district,” said Poe.

6.54 percent of local youth have experienced physical abuse; 24.71 percent have experienced emotional abuse. 9.50 percent have witnessed domestic violence. 24.97 percent have a household mental illness. 26.52 percent have household substance abuse. 48.63 percent have experienced parental separation or divorce. 20.83 percent had incarcerated household members.

“When they’re in school, where is their brain? It’s certainly not on passing that test or getting that consequence,” she said.

The courthouse was humming with anticipation on Friday, Oct. 8, as friends and family eagerly awaited the celebration of Judge Brett Spencer, Dr. William Hablitzel and Dr. Chris Marett.

As of Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary has passed of when these individuals first began their agglomerative journey to provide mental health services to the community of Adams County.

“This is technically the one-year anniversary of our first session in this mental healthcare program. The very first meeting that sparked this idea was on April 14, 2020. By Oct. 7, we had sessions already taking place. Here we are at the one-year anniversary. I could get emotional. Our adult and juvenile programs are beautiful,” said Danielle Poe as she rose to address the honored attendees.

In the year the adult program has been operational, 388 adult sessions have taken place. 200 of those self-reported they had never had access to this level of mental healthcare.

“That grew from a meeting on Zoom in December, when Judge Spencer said, ‘now the kids.’ They’re now getting the same access to mental healthcare, which started three-and-a-half weeks ago. Already, through the schools and juvenile court system, we had received 52 referrals and 36 critical children have already had their first session, follow-ups and treatment plans in place. This could not have happened without Dr. Hablitzel, Judge Spencer and Dr. Marett. You guys stepped up, so we want to recognize the three of you today,” said Poe.

TRAINING CENTER MURALS

On Oct. 13, all five murals were completed by Kellough on the Adams County Workforce Development and Training Center. Four murals were completed on the left side of the building, with one on the right.

That was the only mural Holly (Johnson) was adamant about, as she wanted the flora on that side leading into the restaurant. Holly gave me a lot of information, and of course, I did a lot of research on my own. I’m becoming more familiar with Adams County, so there was some information I already knew,” said Kellough.

Also aiding Kellough in her research as she planned the pieces was Tom Cross.

“He knows so much about the area being in the Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau. He helped me with quite a bit; what cities were important, map placement, animals that should be noted and things of that nature,” said Kellough.

A staple to be implemented was the mural welcoming visitors to Adams County, which would be the starting point of future tours.

“They absolutely wanted the quilt trail because of the notoriety of it being the first one in the United States,” she said.

After her extensive research, Kellough promptly began on the murals the last week of August. During the course of her artistic venture, there was the occasional downpour — though the rain was not the sole deterrent to her progress and self-imposed schedule.

Despite these unforeseen complications, Kellough completed all five murals in record time. By Oct. 13, she and her paint mobile were pulling out of the job.

“I’m so excited. There was an anonymous donor who donated these murals, and as I was completing the barn quilt mural, Holly came over and said the same donor had paid for me to complete two more murals in Seaman and Winchester, Ohio,” said Kellough. Those murals are planned for 2022.

WINCHESTER INDUSTRIAL PARK

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Winchester Industrial Park was held on Monday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m.

The Winchester Industrial Park, which will be a 60-acre park on State Route 32, has been an ongoing project since 2018.

Partnered alongside Adams County Community Improvement Corporation in the development of the park was JobsOhio, Thomas Mays, Anthony Baker, Amanda Fraley, OhioSE, Southern Hills Community Bank, Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, Appalachian Regional Commission, Adams County Regional Water District and CT Consultants.

In 2018, Adams CIC acquired 36.23 acres for $217.398. In 2019, Adams County Commissioners purchased 19.55 adjacent acres for $146.692.50. In total, land acquisition was $364,085.50.

JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) and the Adams County CIC celebrated a $4.2 million JobsOhio Grant investment. The industrial park will be a shovel-ready site with all due diligence studies completed, water, sewer, broadband, gas and electricity to the site, and roadwork to serve new tenants. All planned improvements are expected to be complete by end of the year 2023.

In total, the Winchester Industrial Park is a nearly $33 million project.

LEGION POST RECEIVES PLANE WRECKAGE

In 2021, The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 in Seaman, Ohio, received a legendary piece of history connected to its namesake.

Eyre, of Adams County, Ohio, born June 27, 1922, was a Technical Sargeant in the Army and served during World War Two. He was a member of the 384th Bomb Group in the 545th Squadron.

“He and his family were from around Tranquility, Ohio. I’m not sure if he was drafted or volunteered, but he went into the service on Oct. 28, 1940,” said Post Commander Eric Newman.

Eyre was killed in action on April 13, 1944, when the Boeing B-17G (42-38112 “Mrs. Geezil”) took heavy fire at 21,000 feet during a mission to bomb a ball-bearing plant in Schweinfurt, Germany. Six crew members, Ed Fioretti, Sam Merlo, Leon Griffith, Don Vorisek, Phil Chaperon and Joe Ranchunas, parachuted down and were captured prior to the mid-air explosion and crash 16 miles northeast of Darmstadt. Eyre, Walter Stuhl and Cecil Mortan did not survive.

Earlier in the year, after the shutdown of COVID-19 subsided, Newman returned to the post to find a message left on the machine. The message was from Thomas Baum, Jr., of Stevens, Pa.

“He had acquired a piece from Mrs. Geezil and had traced it back to our post because our post is named after Eyre. Of all the crew members that had passed, he looked up all the names and found our post. He contacted me and asked if he would be interested in taking some of the pieces,” said Newman.

When the pieces arrived, a ribbon of cloth was protruding from the melted metal. Upon further analysis, the piece of cloth was verified to be material from a soldier’s vest.

These are not the only relics the post has received over the years regarding Eyre. On June 9, 2018, Forrest Eyre, brother, gifted Eyre’s casket flag and service medals.

RESIGNATIONS AND RETIREMENTS

2021 also seen a few notable resignations and retirments. On Aug. 29, Jerry Kirker resigned as the fire chief of West Union Volunteer Fire Dept. He was replaced by son, J.R. Kirker. Mark Brewer retired from the Adams County Sheriff’s Dept. after 22 years. Eugenia Gordley resigned from Peebles Council after 19 years.

MANCHESTER VOTES YES ON POLICE DEPT.

At the Manchester Village Council Meeting on Oct. 19, a motion was made by Councilman Troy Jolly to start a police department. It was seconded by Councilwoman Irene Shively, and passed majority vote.

At a meeting on Dec. 22, the topic was discussed further.

Questions quickly arose and have yet to be settled on how the police departmetn will be financed.

Fiscal Officer Kayla Bowman warned that returning to fiscal emergency could be a real threat in 2022.

PROTESTS AT GE

On October 22, employees at General Electric Aviation in Peebles, Ohio, rallied against a mandate which required all federal contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

GE sent employees medical and religious exemption forms which would be submitted and considered by upper management.

“Some employers are allowing their employees to write written statements on why they have a religious exemption; GE has provided us with forms. It’s very clear with the religious exemption that it is designed to make it nearly impossible to get. There are questions on there that are very insulting to someone with religious beliefs. For example, they give a list of medications that purportedly use fetal cells in their development or testing. Of course, one argument against the vaccine is the fact that they use fetal cells in the development or testing. That goes against a lot of people’s beliefs here at the facility, including mine,” said Kevin Zornes. Zornes has been employed at GE Aviation for nearly 18 years.

According to Zornes, the religious exemption would go to corporate human resources.

“Those people don’t know us. They’re looking at a piece of paper and determining, essentially, whether we’re going to be able to support our families. I personally took my medical exemption to my doctor. He is like-minded, he does not believe in these vaccines. When he saw the form, he said they’ve made it to where very few conditions would qualify for a medical exemption,” said Zornes.

According to Zornes, very little work was being done at GE Aviation in Peebles. Employees were using their sick and vacation times as another form of protest. Another rally was held on Oct. 28 at 4 p.m. on the courthouse square.

2021 ELECTION CYCLE

For the November election, seven candidates, Tyler Cantrell, Christi Countryman, Justin Davis, Tiffany DeMint, Robin Lucas, Kevin Schoonover and Incumbent Gay Lynn Shipley, vyed for the three procurable seats on the Adams County Board of Education. Shipley, DeMint and Lucas were voted in.

Six candidates, Owen Applegate, Shanna Crabtree, Roddy Farley, Greg Penny, Incumbent Troy Thatcher and Incumbent Dana Thornburg, contended for the three available seats on the Manchester School District Board of Education. Farley, Thatcher and Applegate were voted in.

Richard Shawn Francis, Billie Jo Goodwin and Incumbent Teresa Blythe competed in the Manchester mayoral race. Goodwin was voted in.

There were five candidates in both Seaman, Ohio, and West Union, Ohio, in the running for the council race. Voted into West Union Council was Incumbent Donna Young, Incumbent Randy Brewer and candidate Mary Jane Campbell.

Voted into Seaman Council were Incumbents Dave Merfert, Michael Tolle and Robert Wright.

“Our turnout was comparable to prior years where we have our local races. I believe in 2017, we had a 34 percent turnout and in 2019, it was a 28 percent turnout. For this election, we fell at about a 30 percent turnout,” said Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis.

The total ballots for this election were 5,285 out of 17,119 registered voters.

DONNA SUE GROVES PASSES

Donna Sue Groves, the creator of the barn quilt trail movement and champion of Appalachian culture, passed away on November 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness. Born on June 9, 1948, in Creed, West Virginia, to the late Warren Blaine Groves and Nina Maxine Green Groves, Donna Sue was a proud, sixth-generation Appalachian who never forgot her roots.

A community organizer and arts enthusiast, Donna Sue is best known for having created the concept of barn quilt trails, a grassroots public art project. The “clothesline of quilts” started in 2001 in Adams County, Ohio, with neighbors agreeing to be part of a driving trail for which they would hang painted wood squares that resembled blocks in a quilt on their barns. Developed to promote regional tourism, support artisans, and preserve old barns, similar barn quilt trails can now be found in almost all 50 states and in parts of Canada.

EMERGENCY MEETING ON DRUGS AND YOUTH

An emergency meeting was held at the courthouse on Nov. 22 with several county agencies in attendance as concerns rise over the thriving drug problem and its detriment to the county’s youth.

The attendees were shown three court recordings from a four-week period.

“One we’re not going to show you, the mother gave birth at home under the influence of drugs. She had to be life-flighted. She tested positive for opiates and methamphetamine. She admitted to doing heroin the day of the birth. The baby was premature and treated for withdrawal. The father went to the hospital and overdosed on heroin in the bathroom in her room. He had to be revived with Narcan. The emergency hearing was held, and temporary custody was granted to a grandparent. A no-contact order was in place, and after a brief period, the mother who was supposedly getting treatment was allowed to visit with the child again. Eventually, we found this child in a bathroom with 17.13 grams of methamphetamine, cereal, powdered donuts, chocolate milk, a tablet, and a mother overdosing with 17.13 grams of methamphetamine. Had that child touched any one of those 1,700 doses of methamphetamine, she would have been dead or in toxic shock. We’re not going to show you that,” said Spencer.

The room was a baited hush as the footage began on the courtroom televisions.

In the first case, a 25-day-old child had multiple fractures throughout their body. The second case, a teenage male who had not attended school in two months. The male complained that he allegedly had no pants to wear, his backpack was stolen and he had no parental support. At one time, nine people were counted living in the household.

In the third case, two parents were in the courtroom and tested positive for methamphetamine. The parents claimed that they were done taking methamphetamine. The male would not disclose who their supplier was. The male claimed the children, despite their drug use, were taken care of. According to the male, after the kids are asleep, he and the female do methamphetamine in their bedroom.

“Three or four days later, they called and can’t come to hearing. They thought they may have COVID-19. This was just an obvious clue they couldn’t test negative. We did a safety check along with Children’s Services. There were four children, three in the home. You’d cry if you saw pictures. Remember, he said he always takes care of his children. They don’t do without. There were four cans of green beans in the house and no can opener. They signed their five-year-old out of school on Sept. 24. How do we let that happen with no follow-up? The little girl didn’t know the last time she had eaten. No clothes. The methamphetamine and paraphernalia were in the bedroom where the kids were,” said Spencer.

He reiterated that four or five times a week, the court deals with these issues.

“So, we’re not asking for more help. We’re not asking for money. We’re asking you to think. You’re in the strongest positions of anybody in this county. Today, we’re just sowing some seeds. We’ve kept this quiet because we wanted you to have peace of mind. I can’t keep quiet about this. We need your thoughts and ideas,” said Spencer.

COUNTY EMS

This year, the villages of West Union and Manchester disputed with the Adams County Board of Commissioners after the decision was made not to renew their EMS contracts this year.

The contract with the villages has been effective since 2009 and decreed that the villages could provide autonomous EMS services to their respective areas.

On Sept. 20, the Board of Commissioners issued an official notification letter to the mayors of the aforementioned villages. The county would begin providing EMS services throughout the entire county effective Jan. 1, 2022.

KNIFE MOGUL

Cooper Cutlery, LLC, of Winchester, Ohio, rapidly ascended in popularity by making knives with vintage techniques and superb craftsmanship. The Cooper Cutlery company began its race for nationwide notoriety in 2018 after acquiring factory items of longstanding knife mogul Queen Cutlery.

COVID-19

Of course, we can’t end a 2021 wrap-up without mentioning COVID-19. By Feb. 17, cases were declining.

In 2021, while students could expect close-to-normal graduations, the normal prom atmosphere was replaced with dinners.

In March, cases were continuing to decline. In fact, the county returned to orange. The county joined 20 other orange counties in the state in dropping below the high-incidence marker of 100 cases per 100,000.

This was short-lived, as by April, COVID-19 cases began drifting upward again.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on May 12 announced a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ohioans under the age of 18 who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine would be entered into a drawing for a four-year full scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room, and board. Ohioans aged 18 and older would be entered into a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million.

On May 13, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated individuals could resume normal activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

On May 12, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine set to abolish all health orders on June 2. On March 4, DeWine said he would lift the mandates once the state had hit an average of 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks. As of the May 12 announcement, the cases were 123 per 100,000.

“Today, we’re moving rapidly toward our goal of getting down to an average of 50 cases per 100,000 over a two-week period,” said DeWine.

At the time, with Adams County setting at only about 24 percent of the population vaccinated, the effects of that decision remained to be seen.

By August, not only was the county back in red, but the Delta variant had hit the community. According to information published by the New York Times tracking system, the case count in Adams County had increased 620 percent.

In August, due to case counts and quarantines, Peebles High School closed. The same happened for West Union High School.

On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children, ages 5-11, in the United States, making the U.S. one of the first countries to do so.

On November 24, 2021, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, B.1.1.529, was reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). This new variant was first detected in specimens collected on November 11, 2021, in Botswana and on November 14, 2021, in South Africa.

On November 26, 2021, WHO named the B.1.1.529 Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern (VOC). On November 30, 2021, the United States designated Omicron as a Variant of Concern, and on December 1, 2021, the first confirmed U.S. case of Omicron was identified.

By December, a new surge of COVID-19 began, and on its heels, this “variant of concern,” Omicron.

It’s a reminder that this in fact isn’t over. It’s still around, but yet, our behavior too often is that it is no longer a problem. We get tired of this – it’s been two years. People get complacent and start going in crowds again without using precautions,” said Adams County Health Commissioner Dr. William Hablitzel of the Adams County Health Department.

On Dec. 5, the county reportedly had 401 cases per 100,000. There were 111 cases in just a week. Since the first case of COVID-19 in the county, there have been a total of 110 deaths.

“We know that one is here, Delta, and what kind of disease it causes. It can still cause severe disease that needs hospital care, intensive care unit care. The greatest predictor of mortality in COVID-19 is admission to the intensive care unit. The outcomes are poor. You continue to see younger and older people getting sick. It’s hard to predict who will not do well and who will. The things we do to protect us against Delta will also – we believe – protect us against Omicron. Do not go in large groups, if you do, wear a mask, and get a vaccine. If it’s been more than six months, get your booster. That is the best defense we have right now against Delta and potentially Omicron as it starts to move throughout the world,” said Hablitzel.

While we would like to be done with COVID-19, it’s not yet done with us.

“As the cold a flu season start, it’s going to be a little harder to discern when you have a cough or a sore throat which infection you have. It’s confusing. If you are ill, stay home and stay away from people. I think this is a good time to remember that since we have all these other illnesses out there, we now have home testing. We have that available. That can be done through a telehealth session where people can walk you through it. There are also home tests you can just do on your own. We have an obligation to others if we have an illness to stay away from them, use protection, wash your hands,” said Hablitzel.