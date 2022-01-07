ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Deshawn Gleaton trial scheduled for May

By Laila Freeman
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTVjA_0dfmge8V00

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A trial for a man accused of murdering a Norfolk woman has been scheduled for May.

According to a release from the District Court of Madison County, the trial of Nebraska vs. Deshawn Gleaton will be held on May 9, with a pretrial on April 25.

Carlos Morales sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting

The state is trying to convict Gleaton of shooting a woman to death in 2020.

Days after the shooting, Gleaton was arrested and charged in Sioux City for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gleaton also faces charges for allegedly tampering with witnesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Iowa high school boys basketball rankings (1-10-22)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right: Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (8) 7-1 116 1 2. Pleasant Valley (2) 9-0 91 3 3. Iowa City, West 7-0 82 7 4. […]
Iowa’s Clark named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Clark has tallied 26-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, eight player and five honor roll. This is her third Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season. In two […]
