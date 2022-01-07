Deshawn Gleaton trial scheduled for May
NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A trial for a man accused of murdering a Norfolk woman has been scheduled for May.
According to a release from the District Court of Madison County, the trial of Nebraska vs. Deshawn Gleaton will be held on May 9, with a pretrial on April 25.
The state is trying to convict Gleaton of shooting a woman to death in 2020.
Days after the shooting, Gleaton was arrested and charged in Sioux City for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Gleaton also faces charges for allegedly tampering with witnesses.
