A Jefferson-based theater group is performing several shows over the New Years holiday. The dinner and musical, “Next to Normal” will be at History Boy Theatre Company December 31st, as well as January 1st, 7th and 8th with a meal to be served at 6pm and the show to begin at 7. There will also be a Sunday matinee on January 2nd, with the meal to start at 1pm and the performance at 2. Co-Director Samantha Schmidt, who also plays Natalie in the musical, summarizes what the show is about.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO