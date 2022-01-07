Rate Yourself

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

If someone says you’re around a “six” on a scale of one to ten, is that an insult or a compliment? It’s...

www.kjo1055.com

wnns.com

How to Entertain Yourself in Quarantine

Heyo! Sarah Smerz here… and by “here” I mean I’m pacing at home like a tiger in a cage. That’s right, folks. I got COVID. No fever, no cough, just a mild sniffle. Good thing I got the booster. Anyway, if you’re stuck in quarantine, too, here are a few activities I found that you can do.
YOGA
rismedia.com

Avoid Burnout by Investing in Yourself

Picture this: You’re a high-producing agent closing over 50 deals a year. Your family is well provided for, and your clients are raving fans. But you’ve got no time for what’s most important to you, and you worry that if you keep running at this pace, everything you’ve built will crumble.
REAL ESTATE
ABC 4

Treat yourself with luxurious bath products

Practice self-care this year. BareButt Bath Co. has you covered with luxurious bath and shower products. Owner, Lindsay Amarel Butt, joined us on the show to share the importance of self-care and mental health. After serving a service mission in Chile, Lindsay realized the impact poor mental health can have...
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Challenge yourself with a mystery escape room

If you’re looking for a fun activity for a date night or family outing, see if you can crack the code and get out of a mystery escape room. Les Pardew at Mystery Escape Room in SLC has 6 rooms including a temporary Christmas room, a haunted room, a Houdini room, the sword of Zorro room, Nancy Drew, and Downton Abbey themed rooms.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Tab

A guide to motivating yourself for Semester Two

We’ve all just been off for two weeks, stuffing our faces with alcohol and emptying our parents’ fridges and cupboards. Family will ask questions like ‘how long have you got until you go back?’ and ‘I bet you’re excited’, but the answer is no.
EDUCATION
WRAL News

Learning to love and honor yourself in motherhood

Editor's note: Sara Davison is founder of Kinly, a Triangle-based parenting platform designed to support parents to be and parents of littles through access to expert support, education and community care. America Allen is a North Carolina based Licensed Clinical Social Worker and owner of suNu Healing Collectively, PLLC, a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
santaclaritamagazine.com

Treat Yourself to Hyper-Diluted Radiesse!

Hyper-diluted Radiesse is simply Radiesse that is diluted with a mixture of saline and lidocaine. This diluted mixture is then injected superficially under skin, acting as a skin rejuvenation treatment. Radiesse is a collagen stimulator comprised of calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres sus-pended in a water gel. Radiesse acts as a bio-stimulating agent rather than a volumizer. As the CaHA microspheres dissolve, it continues to work by stimulating new collagen and elastin growth for long-lasting rejuvenation from within.
SKIN CARE
ourherald.com

Have Yourself a Sorry Little Breakdown

The “doldrums” is a nautical term for the belt around Earth’s equator where sailing ships can get stuck on windless waters—an apt metaphor even in landlocked Vermont. For those who get in serious doldrums after the holidays, you’re not alone. In the ’70s, we’d beg our mother, “One more day!” as the tree cracked and shed. Understanding, she’d consent to […]
VERMONT STATE
Rapid City Journal

Win $500 in the Treat Yourself Sweepstakes!

Register today for your chance to win a $500 gift card in the Treat Yourself Sweepstakes — a prize that could go towards a great gift to start the new year right!. Entering is simple — just visit the contest page, fill out the form, and you’ll be successfully entered. The contest ends Sunday, Jan. 23.
HOBBIES
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
thekatynews.com

Best vitamins for depression

Mental health conditions are serious issues that we should focus on. However, we choose to ignore them. Depression – a mood disorder is common amongst people. Depression is termed in different ways. Some call it a major depressive disorder, and some clinical depression. When people have depression, they do...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION

