Matisse Thybulle surprised when Sixers ran Joel Embiid-Andre Drummond lineup

The Philadelphia 76ers have been focused on putting guards around Joel Embiid to ensure he has enough space to go to work on offense. That has produced success on the offensive end for the big fella.

However, in Wednesday’s win over the Orlando Magic, the Sixers ran a lineup that featured Embiid playing with another big man, Andre Drummond. The Sixers were down by 10 in the third quarter, and Embiid and Drummond playing together helped turn the game around and get the Sixers a win.

Matisse Thybulle, who missed the game while in the league’s health and safety protocol, was surprised to see Embiid and Drummond playing together when he watched the game.

“I thought somebody messed up the subs!” Thybulle laughed on Friday morning. “It was good, and I thought, oh, there might be something here. I don’t think it was entertained as an idea until it happened.”

The idea could have come from a post-Christmas practice. Coach Doc Rivers decided to have a scrimmage pitting the five big men against the five guards. That could have been where he got the idea to put them together.

“That is true!” said Thybulle. “We did play bigs on guards. That was very interesting. Maybe it stemmed from that. Maybe it did. Who knows? It was so random to begin with. He said ‘Yeah! Joel, Charles, like all those guys’ just like yeah, it was fun. I think it was a nice way to play basketball and not have to be so serious. Just play for fun.”

While the lineup is a bit odd due to the way the game is played in today’s NBA, the Sixers were able to use it to their advantage.

“To see Jo and Andre out there, like the twin towers was really fun to watch,” Thybulle added. “It’s such an interesting lineup, and I think it’s very intimidating for other teams.”

