3 keys to a Broncos' victory over the Chiefs

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is tackled by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa during the second half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD • The Broncos (7-9) look to finish their season on a high note Saturday against the Chiefs (11-5), and end a 12-game losing streak against their division rivals.

Here are three keys to the game:

Corners need to step up

The Broncos will be without both their starting cornerbacks Saturday, with Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby ruled out with injuries. This means Kyle Fuller and Michael Ojemudia will likely start in their place, going up against a high-powered Chiefs offense.

Fuller, who is a free agent after this season, hasn't seen the field as much as he had likely hoped this year. After starting the first five games of the season, he was benched. Since then, he's started in four other games, replacing an injured Darby. Saturday will be a final chance for Fuller, who's not likely to return to the Broncos next season, to put together some good tape for free agency.

As for Ojemudia, his second NFL season was derailed by injuries and has been on the injured reserve most of the season. Ojemudia, who started 11 games as a rookie, got his first game action of this season against the Chargers, playing only 10 plays. He and Fuller will have to shake the rust off Saturday if the Broncos want any chance against the Chiefs.

Bounce back in the run game

It's no secret the Broncos' rushing attack has disappeared the past two weeks. Running backs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon were not able to get anything going against the Raiders in Week 16, combining for only 18 yards on the ground, and again in Week 17 against the Chargers, totaling 83 yards.

The Broncos have to get back to their bread and butter against the Chiefs in an attempt to keep the ball out of the hands of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"We just weren't playing clean football," Gordon said of the run game the past two weeks. "We weren't playing our best football, that's what it comes down to. We just weren't sound, making too many mistakes as a unit and that hurt us."

Take care of the ball

One good thing the Broncos offense has been able to do in recent weeks is take care of the ball. Specifically, quarterback Drew Lock has not turned the ball over in the past two games. In his previous 23 games played, he had turned the ball over 21 of those games.

While the offense hasn't scored many points, it's a good sign Lock hasn't given the ball away in key situations. And that needs to continue on Saturday.

"In the little bit of time that I’ve got to be a starter, we took care of the football, we moved the football and we just didn’t get the wins," Lock said. "Like I said in that last interview, at least me personally, no one really cares about stats if you’re not winning a football game. So as far as I’m concerned, you can throw those away. That’s just kind of my mentality. The only thing I’m looking forward to this weekend is putting everything I’ve got into it to get a win.”