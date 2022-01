BSN, 830-AM Wolves update: The Wolves have won four straight by an average margin of 18.5 points. They won the past two without guard Patrick Beverley, who is listed as questionable because of right groin soreness. ... Guard D'Angelo Russell is shooting 19 of 26 from the field and 9 of 14 from three-point range with 22 assists in his past two games. ... Jarred Vanderbilt had career highs in points (21) and rebounds (19) in Sunday's win over Houston. He has double-digit rebounds in four of his past five games.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO