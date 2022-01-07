ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The latest 'Girl of the Year' from dollmaker American Girl is making history

NPR
 5 days ago

Makers of American Girl dolls have made their latest move in racial representation. It's a fraught topic for toy companies who've struggled for years with criticism of the messages their products send. For example, is Barbie too thin or too blond?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And do dolls look like...

Meet Corrine Tan — American Girl’s first Chinese-American doll

Meet the newest American Girl: Her name is Corinne, she likes to ski, and she’s the only Chinese-American doll in the beloved brand’s roster. American Girl Brands, a subsidiary of Mattel, debuted Corinne Tan on Jan. 1 — just after the holiday season — in part a response to increased violence against Asian Americans.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

American Girl announces first Asian American 'Girl of the Year' doll, Corinne Tan

American Girl's latest 'Girl of the Year' doll is making history as the line's first one of Chinese descent. The popular doll manufacturer, on Thursday, unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese American skier, as its 2022 Girl of the Year. "We know representation matters, and we're proud to welcome Corrine Tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American girl today," Jamie Cygielman, general manager at American Girl, told TODAY in a statement. "Wrapped around Corrine's outdoor adventures are important messages about kindness, tolerance, and love—showing kids that they're never too young to contribute to the larger conversation and stand up for positive change."
COLORADO STATE
Business Wire

American Girl’s Newest Trailblazer Hits the Slopes— 2022 Girl of the Year Corinne Tan

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn™!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parents Magazine

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too

Welcome winter, hello 2022, and nice to meet you, Corinne Tan, the latest American Girl Girl of the Year! We're especially excited to find out that Corinne has a sister, Gwynn, an adorable 14-and-a-half-inch doll to go along with Corinne, who is the traditional 18-inch size. Each year, American Girl...
SKIING
SOCIETY

