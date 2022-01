When it comes to learning to drive in Spain, we will want to have many approaches at our disposal. From a practical point of view, we will enlist the help of a professional driving instructor and have friends and family take us out on driving lessons. The practical side is only one part of a driving test, though, and the theory is just as important to know so that you can pass the whole test and are then able to drive solo.

SPAIN ・ 9 DAYS AGO