List of confirmed Xbox Game Pass day-one releases in 2022

Today, Ubisoft and Xbox announced that Ubisoft+, the publisher’s subscription service is coming to Xbox in the future. Ubisoft+ originally launched for PC, allowing access to more than 100 Ubisoft titles at a single monthly cost, with games and DLC available on launch day, and monthly rewards including cosmetics, boosters, in-game items, and more. Ubisoft also revealed that the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction will be a day one addition for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members, allowing them to play on Xbox consoles and PC when the game launches on January 20. Rainbow Six Siege will also be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members on the same day. Siege is currently part of Xbox Game Pass which only allows Xbox owners access to the game.
Comments / 0