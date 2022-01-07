List of confirmed Xbox Game Pass day-one releases in 2022

It was roughly a year ago when footage of a canceled GoldenEye 007 remake/port appeared online. For many fans, the gameplay video of the leaked game was bittersweet. To see the Nintendo 64 classic running at 60 fps with clean visuals was a dream. Sadly, it would never come to be. But change may be in the air. Over the weekend, GoldenEye 007 suddenly received a full list of Xbox achievements. Currently, it’s tough to say if the port is actually getting prepped for release, or if the list was a mistake. However, it does provide hope that the remake will actually find its way into our hands soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO