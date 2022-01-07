ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments challenging vaccine mandates

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother supreme battle at the U.S. Supreme Court today. In a special session, the justices are hearing expedited arguments in cases challenging two major Biden administration rules aimed at increasing the number of vaccinated workers. The cases are in a preliminary posture, but however the court rules will very likely signal...

www.npr.org

TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Defending OSHA's Vaccine Mandate, Sonia Sotomayor Says 'I'm Not Sure I Understand the Distinction' Between State and Federal Powers

On Friday, when the Supreme Court considered whether it should block enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers, most of the discussion focused on whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has the statutory authority to issue that rule. But the justices and lawyers also touched on a constitutional argument against the mandate, one that hinges on the distinction between state and federal powers.
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Supreme Court Justices Appear To Block Joe Biden's Controversial COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Large Companies

The Supreme Court debated on Friday whether a pair of vaccine-related mandates enacted by the Biden administration, governing large businesses and healthcare facilities, can go forward, highlighting the national divide over COVID-19 vaccination and the recent surge, which was fueled by the Omicron variant. The majority of conservative justices appeared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Conservative justices on Supreme Court seem likely to block Biden administration’s vaccine mandate

The Supreme Court’s conservative justices grilled the Biden administration as it seeks to implement its mandate to require companies that employ more than 100 people to have their employees either be vaccinated or take a Covid-19 test once a week. Multiple states have filed lawsuits against the Biden administration’s mandate. The current Chief Justice John Roberts grilled US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar about whether Congress had a vaccine-or-test mandate in mind when it passed the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. “That was almost closer to the Spanish flu than it is to today's problem,” he said in reference...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Justices grill Biden attorneys over constitutionality of vaccine mandates

(The Center Square) – U.S. Supreme Court Justices grilled the Biden administration's legal team during oral arguments Friday, questioning whether the federal government has the constitutional right to institute a sweeping private sector vaccine mandate across all industries. Dozens of lawsuits were filed challenging President Joe Biden’s authority to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court...
CONGRESS & COURTS
