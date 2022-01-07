ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Going Straight to Disney Plus

By Matt Singer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It wasn’t that long ago that Pixar was one of the crown jewels of the Disney empire. For 20 years, it was the most respected and most beloved brand in animation, turning out one modern classic after another that appealed to both kids and parents. But since the...

Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Gal Gadot Lands Iconic Disney Villain Role

Gal Gadot is going from hero to villain. She may be known for bringing DC Comics' Wonder Woman to the big screen, but now she's slated to play an iconic Dinsey villain. Deadline reported in November that Gadot was cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming live-action adaption of Snow White. She will star opposite Rachel Zegler, who's playing the titular role in Disney's remake.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Disney+ Just Erased Part of a Classic Christmas Movie, and Fans are Furious

The Muppet Christmas Carol remains the definitive film adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, as it manages to stay true to the source material while infusing some classic Muppet absurdity and heart to make it a bonafide Christmas classic. And as millions sat down to watch the movie this Christmas season, some noticed that Disney+ had made a few subtle changes.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
TV & VIDEOS
Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Stays No. 1, ‘355’ Opens to Paltry $4.8M

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 missed the mark in its domestic office debut, opening to $4.8 million domestically from 3,145 theaters. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews certainly didn’t help (the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 27 percent). Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is...
MOVIES
The Book of Boba Fett: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett is titled “The Tribes of Tattooine.” Last week’s was called “Stranger in a Strange Land.” Combined, they suggest a Biblical interpretation to the show so far. The phrase “stranger in a strange land” dates back to the Old Testament, where it was used to describe Moses — who later united the 12 tribes of Israel and led them out of bondage. So is Boba Fett going to united the various warring factions of Tattooine over the course of the series?
MOVIES
The Scene That Explains the Difference Between the ‘Daredevil’ Movie and Show

There’s only so many different ways you can tell Daredevil’s story. And both the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck, and the 2015 Netflix series starring Charlie Cox share a lot of similarities. Both are about blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who secretly fights crime as the vigilante known as Daredevil. Both men have heightened strengths and senses thanks to a childhood accident involving radioactive waste. And both the movie and the show see Daredevil facing off in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen with the Kingpin (played by Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio, respectively).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2,’ ‘Turning Red’ Hit Home Viewing Early Amid Fragile Family Box Office

While Illumination’s Sing 2 did solid business at the year-end holiday box office — including becoming the first animated film of the pandemic era to cross $100 million domestically — families still haven’t returned to the multiplex in full force. And what momentum there has been is now endangered by the highly infectious omicron variant. The struggling family marketplace prompted Universal to make Sing 2 available on premium video on-demand on Jan. 7, just 17 days after it opened on the big screen. And there was a twist: the studio upped its 48-hour rental PVOD price from $19.99 to $24.99. Consumers...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Joins Gael Garcia Bernal In Marvel’s Werewolf Halloween Special For Disney+

EXCLUSIVE: The Nevers star Laura Donnelly has joined Gael Garcia Bernal in Marvel Studios’ Halloween special for Disney+, we can reveal. Plot details for the untitled special are being kept under wraps, but, as previously reported, we understand Bernal could be playing a character based on the Marvel character Werewolf by Night who is capable of transforming into a werewolf while retaining human intellects. No official word yet on who Donnelly is playing but it could potentially be Nina Price, who becomes Vampire By Night. Price is the niece of character Jack Russell/Werewolf By Night and a vampire/werewolf hybrid. She carried the lycan gene and...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts, and its streaming strategy surely helped pack fans into theaters -- because the movie hasn't been streaming at all. Last year saw an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released...
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Disney Channel Original Movies, Ranked

Everyone who grew up in the 90s and 2000s has their favorite Disney Channel movie. Admit it, everyone has sung along to a Camp Rock song, or have fond memories of Stuck in the Suburbs. Before the rise of Disney+, the Disney Channel was the place to go for original Disney content, including their original movies.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rules Again, ‘The 355’ Misfires

Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o and the rest of the cast of Universal’s globe-trotting espionage thriller “The 355” were no match for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which dominated at the box office in its fourth weekend. The latest Spidey adventure, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger, collected a leading $33 million from 4,108 theaters between Friday and Sunday, boosting its domestic tally to $668 million. After this weekend’s haul, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stands as the sixth-highest grossing movie in history at the domestic box office, surpassing “Titanic” ($659 million)  and “Jurassic World” ($652 million). At this rate, it’ll...
MOVIES
IndieWire

In 2021, Specialized Box Office Met Its Match with the VOD Multiverse

At the 2020 Oscars, Neon’s “Parasite” grossed $55 million, won four awards, and became the first-ever Best Picture win for a non-English language film. Three weeks later, theaters shut down. “Parasite” looked like the green shoot in the transition of a specialized ecosystem. By breaking out of the declining base of older, upscale viewers for foreign language releases, it offered hope that younger viewers would support acclaimed and cinematically inventive films in theaters. That’s not what happened. In 2021, overall domestic grosses dropped 61 percent compared to 2019; specialized dropped more 70 percent with a 5.3 percent share of overall ticket sales....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' New Movie Skipping Theaters for Hulu Debut

Deep Water, an upcoming erotic thriller starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, is foregoing a theatrical release in favor of going straight to streaming on Hulu. The film, from Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal director Adriane Lyne, is likely to arrive on the streamer in early 2022, since its original theatrical date was January 14. Developed by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, Deep Water was pulled from Disney's theatrical release calendar last week. The move comes after Steven Spielberg's long-awaited take on West Side Story disappointed at the box office and ahead of the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘The King’s Man’ Continue U.K. Box Office Reign

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” may not be winning any BAFTAs this year due to Sony not providing screeners to voting members, but that mattered not a whit to punters in the U.K. and Ireland who made the film top the territory for the fourth weekend in succession. The film swung its way to £4.4 million ($6.07 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. With a total of £79.3 million ($107.6 million), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has overtaken “The Lion King” and will prove an iceberg to “Titanic” (£80.2 million) for eighth position in the all time U.K. and Ireland box...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ Review: Monster Toon Franchise Hits New Lows With Adam Sandler-Less Sequel

The basic idea at the heart of the animated “Hotel Transylvania” movies has never exactly been dignifying toward some of cinema history’s most feared classical monsters. The blood-thirsty Count Dracula reimagined as a fretting, overprotective dad straight out of “Father of the Bride”? A shy Invisible Man, a phobic Frankenstein, a toilet-clogging Bigfoot and a gang of other famous beasts vacationing at their vampire pal’s secluded gothic resort, just to escape the terrors of ordinary humans that they somehow fear? Still, Genndy Tartakovsky’s wildly successful first film was winsome enough with its amusing albeit one-note witticisms about monster-verse clichés and Adam...
MOVIES
