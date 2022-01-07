ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SteelSeries Prime+ Sports An OLED And A Lift Off Sensor

Cover picture for the articleNot Quite A Hover Mouse But Quite Capable Of Lift Off. The SteelSeries Prime+ looks exactly like the SteelSeries Prime on the top, but on the bottom is an OLED screen which allows you to control CPI, lift off...

WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
Photonics.com

Depth Sensor

The NSI1000A0M Depth Sensor from Newsight Imaging is a 3D solution optimized for outdoor imaging and low-reflectance applications. The NSI1000A0M supports both enhanced Time-of-Flight (eTOF) and multi-triangulation technologies with 32 lines of 1024 pixels, enabling 32 simultaneous ultra-accurate triangulation points extracted from a single frame using the NSI1000A0M global shutter or 1024×32 concurrent eTOF depth points. The power-efficient sensor provides multiple added-value features including automatic peak detection, multiset, auto exposure, and more.
Photonics.com

Vision Sensor

SICK Ltd. has announced the Visionary-T Mini, a miniature version of its Visionary-T 3D snapshot vision sensor, providing precise, high-resolution, and rapid image capture into a robust, compact, lightweight design for a wide variety of industrial uses. The sensor uses time-of-flight snapshot technology for data accuracy and detailed environmental perception...
PC Perspective

CES 2022: Phanteks Announces Evolv Shift XT, Revolt SFX PSUs, and More

This morning finds a number of new products by Phanteks, with a new mini-ITX case in the Evolv family as well as new high-power Revolt SFX PSUs. Also announced were new matte white editions of the Evolv X and Eclipse P600S cases, as well as white SK PWN D-RGB fans and the AMP 1000W Gold White Edition PSU, and new PCIe 4.0 riser cables and vertical GPU bracket.
PC Perspective

CES 2022: InWin Launching Nebula N127 Enclosure (and More)

The Nebula name refers to upper portion of the front panel, above the steel mesh section, which InWin describes as follows:. The front panel of N127 is filled with a myriad of ARGB shimmering, shining stars. This lighting effect, referred to as “Nebula”, will provide users with spectacular luminous visual aesthetics. Gaze into the reals of Nebula!
PC Perspective

Check The LG DualUp Monitor’s Unique 16:18 Aspect Ratio

LG have released a monitor that abandons the ultrawide trend for a new ultratall 16:18 aspect ratio in their new DualUp Monitor. With twice the height of a traditional 16:9 it is almost square in shape and offers a very different screen space to work with, Physically it is 27.6″ diagonally with a rather rare 2560×2880 resolution, which is more or less two 2560×1440 displays stacked on top of each other, just with no bezel in between and a pixel density of 139.6 PPI.
Tom's Hardware

Asus' Zenbook 14X Space Edition Sports a 3.5-Inch OLED Screen on its Lid

According to Asus, its P6300 laptop spent 600 days in use aboard Russia's Mir space station 25 years ago. To celebrate that milestone, the company is offering up a decidedly space-themed laptop, the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition. It sports a unique "Zero-G Titanium" color, as well as some futuristic stenciling and copper-colored spacebar. But the stand-out feature of this laptop is the 3.5-inch OLED display embedded in its lid.
PC Perspective

ASRock Launches Their New H670, B660 And H610 Intel Motherboards

ASRock have released details on several new motherboards, including a new chipset called the H670. The ASRock H670M-ITX/ax includes support for PCI-Express 5.0 16x graphics cards, with enough lanes left over for two PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSDs, Wi-Fi 6E (2×2), Dragon 2.5G LAN and Intel Gigabit Ethernet as well. The big difference between the Z690 and the H670 seems to be the power delivery, this HS670 has an eight phase Dr.MOS VRM design. That should help reduce the price without completely destroying your ability to overclock.
PC Perspective

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS Master, DDR5 And 19 105A Power Stages

A Great Overclocker, If Your Alder Lake CPU Can Keep It’s Cool. There is a lot of options available to you if you pick up Gigabyte’s Z690 AORUS Master, including three PCIe x16 slots, two 3.0 and one 5.0, the ubiquitous half dozen SATA 6 Gb/s ports and a total of five M.2 sockets, four of which are PCIe Gen4 x4 and one limited to PCIe Gen3 x4. The backplate offers an impressive array of USB ports including two Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 one a Gen 2, as well as nine Type-A, of which five are 3.2 Gen 2 and four 3.2 Gen 1. As for networking, Intel has provided both 10 GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 6E AX210; as you might expect, fitting all this onto the board means it is an E-ATX board.
PC Perspective

CES 2022: Intel’s Core i9-12900KS Hits 5.5 GHz Out of the Box

If You Thought the Core i9-9900KS was Impressive, Look at This. If you missed Intel’s live stream at CES 2022, you can watch the replay by following this link to Intel’s page, or simply use this YouTube link to advance to the 4m 40s mark and see the introduction the CPU that is the subject of this news post. Or, just read this text description and look at the screenshot below.
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
PC Perspective

CES 2022: SK hynix Announces PCIe 4.0 Platinum P41 SSD

PCI Express 5.0 might be in the news a lot lately, but that doesn’t mean we are close to reaching the limits of PCIe 4.0 anytime soon. To this end, SK hynix has announced an all-new member of their flagship Platinum SSD lineup called Platinum P41, a PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD. This will be a very high performance option that also boasts “industry-leading endurance”.
PC Perspective

Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 Stealth, This Cooler Is More Than A Mouthful

Two Sickleflow 140mm Fans And One Sickleflow 120mm Included. This Cooler Master MasterAir MA624 model is called the Stealth as it lacks any RGBs and the features a black aluminium top hat to help it blend in with the rest of your system. Cooler Master chose to do something rather nice with this cooler, shipping three fans even though this is a dual fan cooler. The reason behind that is to accommodate those with tall RAM, by giving them a 12mm option to give more clearance; not that it will help of you buy the DDR4 to DDR5 adapter featured on the latest podcast and here.
PC Perspective

The G.Skill TridentZ5 6000 CL36 Is Practising It’s Scales

DDR5 may be the fanciest new component on the market, but it is still showing it’s inexperience when compared to DDR4. That won’t last forever but for now it is the case. The Guru of 3D tested out the G.Skill TridentZ5 6000 CL36 kit at a number of different frequencies, as well as at 5200 Mhz CL40, which matches the frequency and timings of previous DDR5 kits they have already benchmarked.
PC Perspective

SteelSeries Arctis Prime, An Affordable Arctis Pro Alternative

The Steelseries Arctis Prime gaming headset is intended to be a more affordable alternative to the Arctis Pro headset, the problem being that right now they both seem to be retailing for around $250. If you hold off a bit the prices of the Steelseries Arctis Prime should drop to around $100 which is much closer to the MRSP.
PC Perspective

An Early Look At The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD

The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB is not available for sale yet, but Tweaktown managed to get their hands on an engineering sample to run some quick tests on it and this is one to look forward to, assuming you can afford an 8TB NVMe SSD. This drive pretty much saturates the available bandwidth on the Gen4 x4 interface, with sequential reads of 7456 MB/s. That, paired with sequential writes of 6650 MB/s this is an impressive drive.
PC Perspective

A New 1TB PCIe Gen4 Appears, The KLEVV CRAS C920

The KLEVV CRAS C920 1TB NVMe SSD was for sale on Amazon for an impressively low $165, though for now it seems to have disappeared, though there is still some KLEVV CRAS DDR4 kits still floating around so presumably the company hasn’t disappeared. The brand is certainly not one you would name if asked to list PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but the Phison PS5018-E18 is certainly familiar and their five year warranty is a good thing to see. Along with 1024GB of “strictly selected 3D TLC NAND” it has a 1GB DDR cache, all of which is easy to see thanks to the decision not to include a heatspreader with the drive.
