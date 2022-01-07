Ohio State Long Snapper Bradley Robinson To Return For Seventh Season Of Eligibility

Although he participated in Senior Day festivities ahead of the Nov. 20 win over Michigan State, Ohio State long snapper Bradley Robinson announced on Friday he will return for a rare seventh season of eligibility.

“First off, I want to thank God and my family for allowing me to be in the position I am today,” Robinson wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “It has been a dream come true to play college football at the highest level. Being able to put on the Scarlet and Gray and represent Buckeye Nation has been a great privilege that I will cherish forever.

“As a kid who grew up in that state up north, I never would have imagined playing for the Buckeyes, but it has been everything I could have wanted and more. Thank you to the coach, the strength staff, the trainers, the EQ staff and SASSO staff for everything they have done for me over these past five years.

“My journey has been incredible and beyond anything I could have dreamed up. I have competed for national championships, won four Big Ten championships in my time here, but more importantly been able to graduate with two separate degrees from The Ohio State University.

“I am blessed to have a seventh year of eligibility and after talking with my family and the coaching staff, I have decided to return for a final season. The opportunity to continue to develop and prepare for the NFL, while also completing my masters program and beginning to take steps toward a PhD was too good to pass up. As well as an opportunity to play another season with my brothers and work towards all the goals we have as a program.”

A native of Troy, Mich., Robinson began his college career at Michigan State but transferred to Ohio State and walked with the Buckeyes' football program in the summer of 2017. He just wrapped up his second season as a starter, which finished with him being named a fourth-team All-American by Rubio Long Snapping.

Robinson recently received the Rose Bowl Scholar Athlete Award for his academic achievement and community involvement. He is a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection, has earned his bachelor’s degrees in human nutrition and human development and family science and is working on another in exercise science.

While Robinson’s decision to return is certainly a boost for the Buckeyes' special teams unit, it also means freshmen long snappers Max Lomonico and Mason Arnold will have to wait one more year for their shot at a starting role.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!