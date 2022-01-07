Following His Push, Brown Announces the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will Act to Lower Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Costs for Older Ohioans
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) heeded his call and issued a proposed rule to lower out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors by bringing so-called pharmacy direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees under control. Yesterday’s announcement...www.themountvernongrapevine.com
Comments / 0