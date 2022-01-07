Following His Push, Brown Announces the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will Act to Lower Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Costs for Older Ohioans

Jan. 4, 2022 -- Drugs companies raised prices on hundreds of medications on Jan. 1, with most prices up 5% on average. Prices went up on 460 drugs, which tracks in line with recent years, according to STAT News. The beginning of the new year is the most popular time for drug companies to increase prices, and more will likely come throughout January.

