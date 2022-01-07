ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let's Talk Pella – Pella Ambulance Year in Review

By Andrew Schneider
 3 days ago

Pella Ambulance Chief Greg Higginbotham looks back at 2021 and...

Let's Talk Knoxville; Nathan Parch

On today's program, we visit with Nathan Parch, Knoxville's Planning and Zoning Administrator about his new job.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Pella Mayor Reflects on 2021

The year 2021 in the City of Pella was highlighted by major commercial and residential developments throughout the community, according to Pella Mayor Don DeWaard. DeWaard says the council spent much of their time every other Tuesday setting the stage and working to approve projects such as the new Smash Park and new Pella Market as the community remains in one of the busiest times ever in its history in terms of potential community growth.
PELLA, IA
Pella Mayor Believes Decisions Could Come Soon for Key Quality-of-Life Projects

One of the priorities for the new Pella City Council in 2022 is to determine the future of arts and recreation needs in the City of Pella. Mayor Don DeWaard says with new direction coming soon from consultants and the upcoming annual budget workshops in February, he's hopeful the council will make decisions in regards to the future of the Pella Community Center and a potential recreation facility first made public last fall.
PELLA, IA
Pella School Board to Review Bids for First Bond Issue Projects Monday

The Pella School Board will receive and consider bids for the first projects related to November's bond issue at their meeting Monday. A public hearing will be held to review the proposals from contractors to complete construction of new high school gym bleachers, renovation and upgrades to the high school's HVAC system, and replacement of the field turf at the high school stadium.
PELLA, IA
Pella Library Offering Drop-Off Photo Digitizing

Drop-off Photo Digitizing is being offered at the Pella Public Library in January. Those with old photos, documents or other paper items stored away in boxes or albums may bring up to 30 items to the library by Saturday, January 8th to be digitized and preserved for future generations. They will be scanned to a flash drive by January 21st.
PELLA, IA
Pella City Council to Discuss Library Selection, Review Process

The Pella City Council will discuss the Pella Public Library's Collection Development Policy following regular business Tuesday. A review of the procedures for both purchase of materials and review comes after two meetings in December, the first, held by the Library's Board of Trustees on December 15th to review an objection to the book Gender Queer and its placement in the library, and vocal opposition received by the Pella City Council of the board's decision to keep it in circulation one week later.
PELLA, IA
Upcoming Pella Budget Meetings Will Outline Key Infrastructure Initiatives

While the City of Pella is gearing up to start new infrastructure projects this spring, additional initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year will be determined during annual budget workshops. Pella Mayor Don DeWaard says while reconstruction of the old City Hall alleyway and lining of several sewers in the community...
PELLA, IA
Legislative Session Begins Today

The 2022 Iowa Legislative Session begins today, and while the first week remains largely ceremonial in nature, the work will begin soon on priorities, especially for a Republican party with strong majorities in both chambers. For the final year, District 79 Representative Dustin Hite and District 40 State Senator Ken...
PELLA, IA
BREAKING: Pella School Board Rescinds COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

The Pella School Board overturned an employee COVID-19 vaccination policy at their meeting this evening. Added to the agenda over the weekend, the board was able to reconsider the school's new COVID-19 vaccination policy, which was overturned by a 5-0 vote after the Iowa Division of Labor announced they would not enforce the new Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance.
PELLA, IA
New Pella Fire Chief Thankful for Legacy, Leadership of Outgoing Chief

The new Pella Fire Chief has been officially elected to a two-year term, and Randy Bogaard will be the first new leader of the department since 2005. Bogaard is thankful to have served under outgoing Chief Van Gorkom, and believes his emphasis on safety was critical to the success of their mission and to keeping firefighters out of harm's way whenever possible. Van Gorkom says making sure his entire team made it to and from a scene safely was always top of mind. The white "700" helmet was passed on from Doug to Randy at the Pella Fire Department's meeting Thursday. New officers were elected by the group, which will be formally approved by the Pella City Council at a future meeting.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Building Permits Grow for 2021

The City of Indianola has announced the valuation of the building permits issued in the 2021 calendar year, issuing 202 permits valued at a total of $36.2 million to the community. In comparison to 2020, the city issued 200 permits for a value total of $25.1 million, with the increase helped by an additional $5.5 Million in multi-family construction, an additional $1.4 Million in single-family construction, and an additional $3.8 Million in commercial/industrial additions or alterations. To view the full building permits list, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella School Board Narrowly Approves COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Mandates

The Pella School Board narrowly passed a COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees to be in compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandates for testing, masking, and vaccinations at a special meeting Thursday. Board members Tim Tripp and Jesse Peterson were in opposition, and Board President Joan Corbin,...
PELLA, IA
Knoxville Schools Prepare for Possible Vaccination Mandate

Knoxville Schools are preparing for the possible implementation of OSHA mandates regarding COVID vaccinations. Beginning January 10, Iowa schools with more than 100 employees will need for staff to offer proof of vaccination, or wear a mask to work and provide a negative test weekly. The emergency temporary standard was originally issued on November 5 and then was put on hold due to lawsuits. The federal guidelines, however, may not survive the week. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on the rules Friday. Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS news that at this time, the mandate is again in play and will require the school board to approve a new policy at their meeting on January 10. That is also the day that most of the requirements go into effect. She says that if the courts intervene again and say the rule is unconstitutional, the school will immediately stop implementation.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Announces Grant Funding

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that Indianola is one of 17 communities to receive grant funding in regards to water quality projects, through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Indianola received $500,000 for the construction of the state-of-the-art Water Resource Recovery Facility that is planned to begin service in spring of 2022. The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039.
INDIANOLA, IA
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation Awards Indianola Parent $1,000

The Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation is awarding an Indianola parent with $1,000 to their students' College Savings Iowa account. Lora Appenzeller Miller from Indianola was one of 25 parents across the state to receive the funds out of over 4,300 qualifiers. Established in 1979 as a private, nonprofit organization, Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corporation helps Iowa students and families obtain the resources necessary to succeed in postsecondary education.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Downtown Square Sidewalk Maintenance Information

The City of Indianola has released information regarding the maintenance of the new sidewalks on the square as part of the Downtown Square Reconstruction Project.City crews have noticed a few business owners are using salt to clear the sidewalks, and new concrete can take up to one year to fully "Dry Out", so chemical salt is easily absorbed into the pores of the concrete and can allow water to be trapped which may cause cracking and spalling. A flier has been released regarding the proper care of the sidewalks for business owners and employees this winter.
INDIANOLA, IA

