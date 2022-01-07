County set for primary voting

Henderson County Elections Administrator Paula Ludke presents the ballot order to Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Seated is Precinct 1 Commissioner Wendy Spivey. Rich Flowers/STAFF

Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday officially set the Primary Election, now less than two months away.

The March 1 Democratic and Republican Primaries are run by the respective parties using county equipment. Elections Administrator Paula Ludke said there will be four early voting locations.

“Our main early voting location is Athens and that will be open on a weekend,” Ludke said. “By law, our population or greater so we have to be open on a weekend.”

Although Monday through Friday early voting will be in the Texan, there was a conflict for the Saturday and Sunday dates, when it will be moved to the Elections Office on Larkin.

“I talked to the Secretary of State and that’s fine. We just have to post notice,” Ludke said. “It’s not my ideal situation, but it will work.”

The Texan, owned by the City of Athens, provides a much larger venue.

The other early voting locations are in Chandler, LaRue and Seven Points.

The first day to vote early, by personal appearance, is Monday, Feb. 14, with the window closing Friday, Feb. 25.

Commissioners also approved judges for the newly re-drawn Voting Tabulation Districts.

The order of candidates on the ballots for the two parties can be seen on the Henderson County website.

In other activity, Commissioners: