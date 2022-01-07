Henry Cejudo offers to step in against Alexander Volkanovski: 'Dana White you have my number'

Henry Cejudo has thrown his name in the hat.

The former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist took to Twitter to offer his services almost immediately after the announcement of Max Holloway’s withdrawal from the UFC 272 title fight against champion Alexander Volkanovski. Cejudo (16-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC) wants to fill in for Holloway, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury.

“Triple C to the rescue,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “@danawhite you have my number.

#C4 #bendtheknee”

Holloway’s withdrawal comes just days after the announcement of his title fight against Volkanovski. The two had fought twice previously with Volkanovski coming on top both times via decision. The last time they fought was at UFC 251 and since the Hawaiian has notched notable wins over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Cejudo has never fought professionally at featherweight, but has been campaigning for a shot at Volkanovski since going on a hiatus after stopping Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title in May 2020. Cejudo wants to be the first three-division UFC champion, as he previously held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles.