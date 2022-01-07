ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Big Business

By Cara Murez
times-georgian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Supreme Court began to hear oral arguments...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Big Business#Mandates#Vaccine Mandate#Supreme Court Hears#Healthday News#The Supreme Court
missourinetwork.tv

WATCH LIVE | Supreme Court holds hearing on Biden’s vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court hears cases on President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates that affect health-care workers and private businesses. The pandemic-driven rules mandate employers with more than 100 workers to require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and mandatory masking. There are exceptions for employees who do not work on-site or with others. More than half the states and coalitions of business and religious groups are asking the justices for emergency action to block the administration’s mandate for large businesses, which would cover about 80 million workers. Separately, the Biden administration is asking the court to lift decisions that have blocked a vaccine mandate for health-care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. That implicates about 17 million workers. Read more: https://wapo.st/3pWk9Kq.
CONGRESS & COURTS
themainewire.com

Federal court reinstates Biden vaccine mandate, setting stage for potential SCOTUS showdown

Federal appeals courts recently issued two decisions impacting federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements mandated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Reversing a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Sixth Circuit on December 15 dissolved the stay preventing the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) from implementing its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires all employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask in the workplace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Justice Sonia Sotomayor in hot water over bungled COVID stats

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is facing backlash after falsely claiming that more than 100,000 children in the U.S. are hospitalized, many in serious condition, from COVID-19. The Obama-appointed Justice made the comments during oral arguments on Friday on President Biden’s mandate requiring private employers to ensure their employees are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Reason.com

Sloppy Arguments Over COVID Mandates at SCOTUS (UPDATED)

I have been a big fan of live audio of Supreme Court oral arguments. In most cases, I think the audio has shown how the justices carefully consider the legal questions before them, and has highlighted how the legal questions before the justices are often quite distinct from the policy questions involved. In this regard, yesterday's arguments over the Biden Administration COVID-19 vaccine requirements were an exception.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on kids with COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor incorrectly cited statistics about serious cases of COVID-19 among children during oral arguments over the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate vaccines for certain Americans. “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Supreme Court signals it could BLOCK Biden's vaccine mandates after Chief Justice Roberts said 'this is something the federal government has never done before' and Kavanaugh asked why Congress hasn't acted on shot or test rules

Conservative justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses as the U.S. Supreme Court considered a request by Republican officials and business groups to block the policy even as COVID-19 cases grip the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch said states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nevada Current

Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged that COVID-19 vaccine doubters stop “peddling lies” on TV and online, as the nation grapples with a rising number of cases due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Biden also announced new federal help for testing and treatment in the states, including 500 million at-home rapid test […] The post Biden slams COVID-19 vaccine ‘lies,’ announces free at-home tests appeared first on Nevada Current.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Harvard doesn't have to pay prof's legal fees, court finds

Harvard University is not required to pay legal defense fees for a professor who was found guilty of hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program, Massachusetts’ highest court ruled Monday.In its decision, the Supreme Judicial Court found that Harvard was acting within its “broad statutory authority” when it refused to provide upfront payment to cover defense costs for Charles Lieber, a former chair of the school’s department of chemistry and chemical biology.Lieber was found guilty in December of filing false tax returns, making false statements and failing to file reports for a foreign bank account in China Prosecutors...
COLLEGES
Florida Phoenix

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

Quality Journalism for Critical Times North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Snead, director of the pro-Trump Honest Elections Project. Snead is an elections advocate supporting Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy