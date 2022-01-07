Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Biden's Vaccine Mandate for Big Business

The Supreme Court hears cases on President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates that affect health-care workers and private businesses. The pandemic-driven rules mandate employers with more than 100 workers to require staff to get vaccinated or face weekly testing and mandatory masking. There are exceptions for employees who do not work on-site or with others. More than half the states and coalitions of business and religious groups are asking the justices for emergency action to block the administration’s mandate for large businesses, which would cover about 80 million workers. Separately, the Biden administration is asking the court to lift decisions that have blocked a vaccine mandate for health-care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funds. That implicates about 17 million workers. Read more: https://wapo.st/3pWk9Kq.

