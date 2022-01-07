ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Silicon Valley whiz kid buys One Thousand Museum condo for $7M

By Adam Farence
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago

A Silicon Valley whiz kid and member of Forbes 30 Under 30 hard-coded a One Thousand Museum condo into her life for $6.7 million. Lucy Guo, founder of Scale AI and Backend Capital, both based in San Francisco, bought unit 3002 at the condo tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami...

therealdeal.com

therealdeal.com

