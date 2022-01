Well, ultimate fans, it’s the last game, and while a bunch of fans may not show up for the home finale at Mile High today, we know you are showing up. And although we almost had a no-show for the UFG, OrangeandBluesBros came off the bench as backup to make sure we have a UFG finale. And it turns out he was the perfect choice as he is picking an upset over the Chiefs. LOVE IT!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO