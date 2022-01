WILLISTON, N.D. - Williston’s school board voted against changing most of its COVID-19 policies despite changes in Centers for Disease Control guidance. Last month, the CDC announced that they were shortening recommendations for isolation from 10 days to five if people are asymptomatic or if their symptoms are resolving, but they would have to wear a mask for the following five days.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO