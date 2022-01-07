ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon awards $52 million contract for COVID-19 test kits

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has awarded a $51.6...

FingerLakes1.com

State orders 37 million COVID-19 test kits for distribution to schools

The state has ordered 37 million COVID-19 test kits to distribute to schools. Spectrum News reports five million of the kits have arrived already, with another six million due to arrive on Monday. Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia says the kits will be delivered on a regular basis to school districts in the coming weeks. Governor Kathy Hochul said “We want to make sure we have enough supply so in the case where one of the classmates tests positive, everybody can take a test kit home in their backpack, come back the next day if they have a negative test and get tested again in a couple of days. This is how, we believe, listening to the experts, that this is the safest way to keep children in schools.”
EDUCATION
Washington Times

White House awards first contracts, will ship free COVID-19 tests by mid-January, says report

The White House is reportedly finalizing plans with the U.S. Postal Services to begin shipping 500 million coronavirus tests to households for free in January. President Biden touted the plan around the holidays, but key aspects of it were missing, including whether contracts were signed and a launch date for the website where people can request tests.
POTUS
defense.gov

DoD Awards $51.6 Million Contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

On Jan. 6, 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security, LLC, located in Newport News, Virginia, for delivery of over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation at no cost in response to the Omicron variant.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
fox13news.com

Federal government to decide if 1 million expired Florida COVID-19 test kits are salvageable

TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis defended his administration's handling of up to 1 million COVID-19 test kits that expired in a state-run warehouse. The Florida Division of Emergency Management recently acknowledge that between 800,000 and 1 million had an original expiration date in September, but the FDA said the kits could still be used through December.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Washington State
101 WIXX

China orders suspension of some U.S. flights after COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – China has ordered the cancellation of more than two dozen scheduled flights from the United States in recent weeks after numerous passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in China. China’s aviation regulator has mandated the cancellations of eight total scheduled U.S. passenger airline flights for...
WORLD
Joe Biden
101 WIXX

CDC weighs recommending better masks against Omicron – Washington Post

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering updating its mask guidance due to an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases, the Washington Post reported on Monday. The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Factbox: Corporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Companies across the United States are revising their back-to-office plans, driven by rising uncertainty around the Omicron COVID-19 variant that has pushed up infections to record levels in the world's biggest economy. U.S. financial firms were among the first to encourage employees to return to offices,...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Joe Manchin Finally Spikes His $1.8 Trillion Build Back Better Compromise: Washington Post

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan. The Washington Post reports  Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report. Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House. “I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?” Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
CONGRESS & COURTS

