Pentagon awards $52 million contract for COVID-19 test kits

The state has ordered 37 million COVID-19 test kits to distribute to schools. Spectrum News reports five million of the kits have arrived already, with another six million due to arrive on Monday. Director of State Operations Kathryn Garcia says the kits will be delivered on a regular basis to school districts in the coming weeks. Governor Kathy Hochul said “We want to make sure we have enough supply so in the case where one of the classmates tests positive, everybody can take a test kit home in their backpack, come back the next day if they have a negative test and get tested again in a couple of days. This is how, we believe, listening to the experts, that this is the safest way to keep children in schools.”

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO