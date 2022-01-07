ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers dispute

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago's mayor again blamed the city's powerful teachers union for a third day of canceled classes in the nation's third-largest school district Friday, but said she hopes to have a deal soon as negotiations over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures continue. But some parents reported that individual...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NI...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS LAKE FOREST BANK & TRUST by assignment from Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., Plaintiff, v. STEWART S. DIXON, JR., JEFFREY W. TAYLOR AND CINDY TAYLOR ROBINSON, as Co-Trustees of the Shirley , Tark Grandchildren's Trust for Jeffrey under Trust Agreement dated January 20, 1978 and UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS, Defendants. 2018CH863 Property Address: 135 South Maywood Road Lake Forest, Illinois 60045 NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered on January 8, 2020, in the above-captioned mortgage foreclosure proceeding, the Sheriff of Lake County, Illinois, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the hour of 9:30 a.m., at the Lake County Courthouse, 18 North County Street (North Entrance) 301 Washington Street (South Entrance), Waukegan, Illinois 60085. The sale is located on the 2nd Floor of the Washington Street entrance, will sell, at a public auction, to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described premises and real estate in said Decree mentioned, situated in the County of Lake, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy the decretal indebtedness, to wit: P.I.N. 16-04-207-001-0000 Common Address: 135 S. Maywood Road, Lake Forest, Illinois 60045 The Judgment amount was $642,849.05. The property is improved with a single-family residence. PREMISES WILL NOT BE OPEN FOR INSPECTION. The name and address of the person to contact for information regarding the real estate is Sheryl A. Fyock, attorney, or Rowena C. Holt, paralegal, LATIMER, LEVAY, FYOCK, LLC, 55 West Monroe Street, Suite 1100, Chicago, Illinois 60603. The telephone number is 312-422-8000. Said sale will be subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments and any prior mortgages. The terms of the sale are the highest bidder for cash sale with a minimum ten (10%) percent down by certified funds and the balance due within 48 hours but no later than 3:00 p.m. of the second day following the sale, by certified funds. No cash will be accepted. Brian D. LeVay (ARDC No. 6199582) Sheryl A. Fyock (ARDC No. 6204378) LATIMER LEVAY FYOCK, LLC 55 West Monroe Street Suite 1100 Chicago, Illinois 60603 (312) 422-8000 (312) 422-8001 (Fax) blevay@llflegal.com sfyock@llflegal.com I3184862 (4575931) , posted 01/11/2022.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Geneva school superintendent tells board he's leaving in 2023

Geneva Unit District 304 Superintendent Kent Mutchler will be leaving the district at the end of his contract, effective June 30, 2023, according a letter he sent to the school board dated Monday. "I will soon be earning my National Superintendent Certification and will be pursuing other options in educational...
GENEVA, IL
Wayne considers tax hike to hire more full-time cops

Wayne residents may be asked in June to increase property taxes to pay for hiring more full-time police officers. Village officials revealed that during an online town hall meeting Saturday morning, called to discuss the status of the police department serving the town of about 2,400 residents. The police chief is retiring in April and at least four other officers are leaving.
