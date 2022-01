Toyota Material Handling, headquartered in Columbus, has released 22 new electric products on the market, the largest product launch in the company’s history. “This is an exciting milestone for our company and our customers,” said Bill Finerty, TMH president and CEO. “Never before has the global supply chain endured such challenges as those we presently face. Warehouses and distribution centers everywhere need material handling equipment that can help them keep pace with the speed of commerce. This historic product release puts Toyota in a position to lift up customers with the material handling solutions they need to be successful in today’s demanding market.”

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO