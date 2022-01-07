ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Roundup: Joe Burrow Practices, Bengals Likely to Sit Multiple Starters Against Browns

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow practiced for a second-straight day on Friday, but he won't play on Sunday against the Browns.

Head coach Zac Taylor is giving Burrow the week off. The second-year quarterback is dealing with lingering soreness due to a dislocated pinkie on his throwing hand and knee injury.

Burrow said he could play this week if needed, but Taylor is playing it safe. The Bengals already clinched the AFC North title and don't have much of a chance of earning a first-round bye.

Ja'Marr Chase could play on Sunday, even with Burrow out. The star rookie has 1,429 receiving yards, which is just 12 yards shy of Chad Johnson's (1,440) franchise record.

"I think there's a chance," Taylor said on Friday when asked about Chase's status for Sunday.

Cam Sample and Jalen Davis both missed their sixth-straight practice due to injuries. They won't play on Sunday against the Browns.

C.J. Uzomah didn't practice all week. He's officially questionable.

Evan McPherson, Sam Hubbard and D.J. Reader are all listed as questionable after being full participants in practice.

Check out the Bengals' entire game status report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY2zm_0dfm5bGg00

