A man who runs a Denver charity that works with people experiencing homelessness is facing eight felony counts over alleged fraud related to the charity. On January 9, Denver police officers and agents with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Travis Singhaus, the 47-year-old head of the charity Impact Network, at Denver International Airport after he had returned from an overseas trip, according to information provided by the Denver District Attorney's Office. The DA's office has charged Singhaus with theft, three counts of charitable fraud for unauthorized use of a name, forgery, and three counts of criminal impersonation.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO