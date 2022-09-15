ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pregnant Celebrities’ Baby Bump Hall of Fame in 2022: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsOuO_0dfm1xaG00

Bumping along! Eve and more pregnant celebrities have been putting their budding bellies on display in 2022.

The rapper cradled her stomach in a black dress on January 3, writing via Instagram: “Can’t believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person.”

The social media upload came three months after the Grammy winner announced that she and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together , his fifth. (The businessman previously welcomed four children with his ex-wife, Julie Brangstrup .)

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the actress captioned her October 2021 Instagram reveal. “You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Cooper shared the same photos of Eve’s bump via his own account at the time, writing, “Very excited to share this news. We have a lil human on the way!”

The mom-to-be celebrated her baby shower that same month, waiting to share photos of the bash via Instagram until December 2021. “The most amazing day,” Eve gushed at the time. “Thank you to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!!”

The Queens star has had plenty of parenting practice as a stepmom , exclusively telling Us Weekly in April 2020 that she learned from her stepfather’s tactics.

“When he married my mom when I was younger, I kind of felt like, 'Well, why did nobody asked me? Why did nobody talk to me about my feelings? Why do I just have to do what you say?’” the former Talk cohost recalled at the time. “When you become an adult, you kind of forget that you used to be a kid and you have feelings, so it's important for me sometimes to say, 'Well, what's happening here? What's going on?’”

The Pennsylvania native's fellow expectant star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced her own pregnancy news in August 2021. The reveal came four years after she and partner Jason Statham welcomed son Jack .

“Taaa daahhh !!” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned an Instagram mirror selfie at the time. “Round two.”

While the model gave kept her belly under wraps for weeks, she showed another rare glimpse in December 2021. “Bump ’n go,” she wrote while showing off 10 different maternity outfits.

The following month, Huntington-Whiteley went on a scenic walk with Jack. “Here’s looking at you 2022!” she wrote alongside pictures their outdoor adventure on January 3. “Wishing everyone a very happy new year!”

Keep scrolling to see more expectant stars’ baby bump progress over the course of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo

Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Family Divided? Blake Shelton Doesn't Wish Stepson Zuma Happy Birthday

A missed opportunity. While Blake Shelton tries to get the hang of parenting duties to wife Gwen Stefani's sons, he seemed to miss wishing one of his kiddos a happy birthday. The "Hollaback Girl" crooner, who shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, took to Instagram Sunday, August 21, to celebrate her middle child's 14th lap around the sun.Sharing a collection of throwback photos of her now-teenager, as well as a candy-decorated cake for his 14th birthday, Stefani captioned her birthday post for Zuma: "happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! Gx." BLAKE...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Report Reveals More Tragic Details About Her Death

Tragic details surrounding Naomi Judd's suicide have surfaced via the singer’s autopsy report obtained by Page Six on Friday, August 26. According to the documents from the Nashville medical examiner’s office, the country crooner was found “unresponsive in her home by family” at 10:57 a.m. local time on April 30. She was 76 years old. “She had […]
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Statham
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Suri, 16, Look Like Twins Heading On Long Weekend Getaway: Photo

Katie Holmes, 43, and Suri Cruise, 16, looked like twins on the move during their latest outing! The actress and her look-alike daughter were photographed carrying luggage while walking on a sidewalk in New York City, NY as they were headed out for the Labor Day weekend. They both wore casual but stylish outfits and looked content and relaxed as they walked by cameras.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Glamour

Things Between Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Apparently ‘Serious’

One year into their relationship, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are apparently very into each other. A source confided to People that the couple “are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.” The insider added that “Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship. They have been exclusive for a long time.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Baby Bump
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family

An autopsy report has officially confirmed the cause of death of country music legend Naomi Judd. Obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the report confirmed what daughters Wynonna and Ashley have already said about how she died. The 76 year old died by self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30th, 2022, at her home in Tennessee. The family released a statement in conjunction with the findings: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, […] The post Naomi Judd Autopsy Confirms Tragic Cause Of Death, Note Was Left For Family first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Fergie’s Reaction To Ex Josh Duhamel, 49, Marrying Audra Mari, 28, Revealed

Big girls clearly don’t cry! Josh Duhamel, 49, married former Miss World America, Audra Mari, 28, in her hometown of Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 10, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his superstar singer ex-wife, Fergie, 47, has nothing but love for them! “Fergie is happy for Josh and Audra,” a source close to Fergie told us. “Fergie has met Audra on several occasions and she thinks she is an awesome woman.”
FARGO, ND
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

210K+
Followers
22K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy