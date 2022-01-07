Fun Friday in the Coastal Bend

The Art Walk Block Party returns Friday in downtown Corpus Christi from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. on Peoples and Lomax St. featuring live music to local vendors.

It's Frosty Friday which means $4 beers at the American Bank Center as the IceRays take on the New Mexico Wolves. You can get your ticket for $7 online or $10 at the door . The game kicks off at 7:05 p.m. And if you can't make it Friday, you can catch the game Saturday for family four pack night, which means you get four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas for $40.

The Spazmatic are hitting the stage tonight at Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown Friday. General admission tickets are $15 dollars . Doors open at 8:00 p.m. with the show starting at 9:00 p.m.

If you're looking for a good laugh, Comics Live will present Jim Holder at Sal's Bronx Pizza Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $15 . The doors open at 9:00 p.m. and the show starts at 9:30 p.m.

And the 11th Annual Texas Winter Market is coming to the Aransas Pass Civic Center Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. From jewelry to crafts, to home decor this market will have a little something for everyone. Admission is $5 or $4 if you take a nonperishable food donation. Admission is good for both days and kids 12 and under free.

