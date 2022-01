Very Active Investigation As Garland Police Look For Motive. Garland Police held a press conference earlier today to discuss last night’s shooting at a convenience store which led to three deceased males and one wounded. Police stated they do have video from the store and shared a portion during the press conference. While they have made an arrest of a 14 year old male they believe to be the shooter, the investigation is still active and ongoing. The suspect has not yet been charged with the shooting, he was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

GARLAND, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO