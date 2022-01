BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Melting Memories on Ragland Road is closing shop for the winter. The business announced the news to Facebook Monday morning. Melting Memories will be closing for the winter season. Our last day open will be this Saturday the 15th. Thank you all for the support that has been shown…Hope to see you all this spring!

