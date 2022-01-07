ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

IRS issues new guidance on COVID relief payments and taxes

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit (FS-2022-02)...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

IRS Issues Urgent Warning Not To Throw Away Stimulus Check Letter

Heads up, Outsiders! Keep an eye out for a letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) labeled “Letter 6475.” It could be the key to additional stimulus money. The letter is going out to roughly 36 million households. And it explains how to file your 2021 tax return so that you get the full amount of stimulus payment to which you are entitled.
ECONOMY
CBS News

Tax season is about to start. The IRS is already facing a backlog

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Zelle IRS Rules Are Changing in 2022, No New Taxes Are Due

Zelle, a third-party payment app that enables convenient mobile transactions, will see some changes in 2022. Clearly, people are using the service. In 2020, Zelle reached a record $307 billion sent in 1.2 billion transactions. Is any of the money taxable by the IRS?. Article continues below advertisement. During the...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Faq
AOL Corp

Which Social Security Recipients Will Get an Extra $200 in January?

The 2022 COLA increases have been applied to new Social Security payments for January, and the first checks have already started to hit bank accounts. This year, the highest COLA ever will be applied to benefits, with a 5.9% increase to account for rampant and sudden inflation during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

This Year, $250 Biweekly Stimulus Checks Are Available; Determine If You Are Eligible

State governments have begun delivering cash to individuals, as the federal government debates the potential of a fourth stimulus payment. According to The Sun, if specific economic circumstances are satisfied, automatic stabilisers will deliver money directly to Americans, without the consent of local or federal legislators. Uncertainty Regards Another Round...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: tax refunds coming soon, be prepared

In coming weeks the IRS will begin issuing tax refunds. It’s important to make sure it’s deposited into the correct bank account. Make sure to watch your mail. This not only ensures you receive necessary documentation, but your address is correctly on file. IRS letters sent for tax...
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check 2022: $1,400 Payment on Offer in the USA

In the United States, people could be in the queue to get a stimulus check payment of $1,400 early in 2022, but there’s a definite requirement that must be followed by recipients. Do you want to have children? A particular proportion of the government assistance will be sent either...
ECONOMY
MLive

IRS announces tax filing start date, new Tax Day this year

The Internal Revenue Service has announced a start date for this year’s tax season. The nation’s tax agency will start accepting and processing 2021 returns on Monday, Jan. 24. You generally do not have to wait to file 2021 returns and can do so when ready but the IRS won’t start processing returns until Jan. 24.
INCOME TAX
chronicle99.com

Check If You Are Eligible for Extra Stimulus Check Payments in 2022

It’s 2022 already. Tax season for many has started. Indeed, you might want to add some extra income in the form of stimulus checks or tax rebates. This article will demonstrate to you just how much in terms of stimulus checks you are eligible for and how to go about claiming such payments, and tax rebates, during this year’s tax season. Read on if you are interested.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

Stimulus Check Update: New Payments are Waiting for This Group of People This January

More stimulus checks are planned to be deployed by the US government in order to offer the required safeguards. In a recently published article in Marca, there will be another stimulus payment in January for many families to aid them with living expenses due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading throughout the United States and continues to negatively impact thousands of lives.
ECONOMY
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy