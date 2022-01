Growing up, the best part of winter was always snow. The first thing I did when I woke up was run to my bedroom window and look outside to see if there were any snowflakes. Do you remember those special snow rituals, like putting a spoon under your pillow, wearing your pajamas inside out or flushing ice cubes down the toilet? Well, I did them all just for that one chance of a snow day.

