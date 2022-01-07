First Person Advisors Makes Promotion

Indiana’s advanced manufacturing sector appears to be solidly embracing the next generation of technology, according to a new study by Conexus Indiana. President & CEO Fred Cartwright breaks down the numbers and what it means to the state’s economy.
South Bend-based Kruggel Lawton CPAs has promoted Adam Schwelnus to partner in the firm’s Client Accounting & Advisory Services Group. He previously served as a director. Schwelnus holds a bachelor’s degree from Judson University and M.S. from Indiana University South Bend.
The Heritage Group has hired Lindsay Lux as manager of government relations. She previously held the role of vice president for Civic Point, a subsidiary of Frost Brown Todd LLC. Lux holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Affairs from Indiana University.
Fort Wayne-based Baden Gage & Schroeder has elected Mike Ziembo managing director. He joined the firm in 1995 and has focused on providing clients with audit, accounting and financial modeling services. “The firm has always been client centric. We’re always responsive to the client, we take care of them, we...
Surf Broadband Solutions, which has offices in LaPorte and Elkhart, has named new local leadership following its acquisition by Boston-based Bain Capital. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the internet provider has named Deborah Crawford chief operating officer. In addition, Bain named Lana Frank chief marketing officer.
Houston-based Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) has acquired MEP Holding Co. Inc., including its subsidiary Edwards Electrical & Mechanical Inc. in Indianapolis. Comfort Systems USA has also acquired Indy-based temporary staffing company Kodiak Labor Solutions LLC, as well as Thermal Service LLC and TES Controls LLC in Kentucky. Edwards...
Sponsel CPA Group has hired Beth Terry as a manager in the audit and assurance services department. She is a CPA with more than 10 years of experience. Terry holds a bachelor’s degree from Dalton State College and a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The winner of the inaugural Indy Autonomous Challenge has launched a spinoff company. TUM Autonomous Motorsport, the team from Technische Universität München in Germany, says driveblocks aims to develop a platform for fully autonomous vehicle applications. Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, which hosted the IAC, says driveblocks is the...
The newly-appointed chief executive officer of Evansville-based Escalade Inc. (Nasdaq: ESCA) says he plans to continue the company’s growth, especially after a major acquisition announced this week. Walt Glazer was named CEO last month after serving in the role on an interim basis for 10 months. Less than two weeks later, Escalade announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Brunswick Billiards, a move Glazer says will make the company a leader in the billiards space.
Indianapolis-based engineering consulting firm CAI has named Michael Martin as its next chief executive officer, succeeding company founder and CEO Bob Chew. Chew, who started the company in 1996, will continue to serve as chairman of the board and chief innovation officer. CAI provides technical, operational consulting, and project management...
The Broad Ripple Village Association has named Jordan Dillon executive director. She most recently held the role of vice president of marketing for Sahm’s Hospitality Group. Dillon holds a bachelor’s degree from DePauw University and is a member of the American Marketing Association Indianapolis Chapter.
Cincinnati-based Total Wealth Planning is acquiring Howell Advisors Inc. in Carmel. The company says the acquisition allows Howell Advisors to scale its fee-only wealth management and advisory services for clients in greater Indiana and Chicago. Financial details of the cash transaction were not disclosed. The company says the deal is...
California-based Gener8 LLC has acquired the RND Group, a software development provider headquartered in Indianapolis. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The company says RND specializes in medical device and life science products. “RND is a world-class medical software development operation with a blue-chip customer base and a...
Citadel Securities is poised to receive its first round of outside investment, with a capital infusion of $1.15 billion from Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The investment values Citadel Securities at about $22 billion. Citadel Securities, founded by Ken Griffin in 2002, is separate from hedge fund Citadel, the $43 billion enterprise that has boosted Griffin's net worth to $21.3 billion. CEO Peng Zhao has led Citadel Securities since 2017.
The Martin University Board of Trustees has announced a 10-year contract extension for President Sean Huddleston. He has held the role since March 2019 and is the fifth president in the university’s history. Board of Trustees Chair Joseph Perkins says the board unanimously approved the extension. “Since his arrival,...
An Arizona CEO is offering a $5,000 bonus for new hires to quit after just two weeks into their new jobs as part of a unique approach to staff retention as a "great resignation" sweeps the American workforce. Chris Ronzio, CEO of the Arizona-based software company Trainual that helps small...
While a visitor itself in Las Vegas, the state of Indiana rolled out the welcome mat last week at CES, inviting stakeholders in the tech space to examine the Hoosier State. Representatives from the Indiana Economic Development Corp., Conexus Indiana and Energy Systems Network took part in the technology exhibition. The organizations were highlighting the state’s embrace of technology, especially among manufacturers.
An Indiana University Kelley School of Business professor has received the highest honor presented by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. Donald Kuratko, better known as Dr. K, is also executive director of the Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and was awarded the Max S. Wortman/USASBE Lifetime Achievement Award for Entrepreneurship.
The Noble County Economic Development Corp. has joined with several partners to launch what it is calling a state-of-the-art learning lab to support the fourth industrial revolution. The EDC says the Industry 4.0 Lab will help students and adults learn the necessary skills to adapt to new technologies being used in the manufacturing sector.
The owner of an Ohio-based hospitality company has hit a milestone thanks to a move into Indiana. Jordan Hospitality Group says it has earned the title of Largest Franchise Partner for Donatos after acquiring 21 franchise locations in the Hoosier State. The acquisition was finalized on December 27, though financial...
