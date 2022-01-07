First Person Advisors Makes Promotion

The newly-appointed chief executive officer of Evansville-based Escalade Inc. (Nasdaq: ESCA) says he plans to continue the company’s growth, especially after a major acquisition announced this week. Walt Glazer was named CEO last month after serving in the role on an interim basis for 10 months. Less than two weeks later, Escalade announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Brunswick Billiards, a move Glazer says will make the company a leader in the billiards space.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO