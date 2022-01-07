ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Amber Alert canceled for abducted 6-year-old North Carolina boy

By Patrick Zarcone
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YU0TN_0dflyV4H00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville who was the subject of an Amber Alert Friday was found safe, the police department said just after 4:30 p.m.

Amari Gabrial Christiansen was found “within the search area and appears to be in good health,” according to Jacksonville police . They said he was being checked out by EMS.

No additional information was released.

NCDPS issued the Amber Alert at 1:27 a.m. Friday.

No suspect information was provided in the Amber Alert and it wasn’t clear if authorities are looking for a vehicle in connection with the abduction.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, NC
Sports
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have announced the name of a man killed Monday night in Conway. Thomas Jordan, 51, was shot when he was standing with friends near a road, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. Jordan lived in the area. Horry County police responded at about 7:30 p.m. to an address on […]
CONWAY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
WBTW News13

High speed chase leads to fatal crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a high speed chase in Lumberton lead to a deadly crash. Around 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, a Lumberton officer pulled over a 2012 Nissan Maxima for speeding along the bridge at I-95 traveling out of town. While the officer was getting out of his vehicle, the […]
LUMBERTON, NC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs couple killed in Pawleys Island house fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner has identified the couple killed in a house fire Thursday in Pawleys Island. James Pauley, 72, and Sherry Pauley, 71, died due to smoke inhalation, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. They were married. Crews were called at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday to Windy Lane for a […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#Ncdps#The Amber Alert
WBTW News13

Conway area shooting Monday was deadly, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police said a shooting Monday night near Conway was deadly, according to a police report obtained by News13. HCPD responded about 7:25 p.m. to an address on Wesley Drive outside the city of Conway. Officers found the victim and a witness in a front yard of a home, […]
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Conway man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 killing

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for involuntary manslaughter after pleading guilty to the killing. Aarin Jamal Michael, 29, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for supervised release. Michael was accused of getting into a fight with 21-year-old Charles “CeeJay” Hemmingway […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy