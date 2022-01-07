Leonardo DiCaprio Gets a Tree Named After Him

Leonardo DiCaprio likes to keep his private life just that, private. Here’s a glimpse of his million-dollar RV, though. The movie star only purposefully comes out while he’s shooting or promoting a new film. During those times is when we get an inner glimpse of how DiCaprio spends his days. We often know movie stars for their dedication to their craft. That takes up enormous chunks of their day. Actors spend up to 18 hours on set daily, and DiCaprio is no exception. So when filming, where do actors stay? Some probably stay in hotels, sure, or rent houses, but others travel around in RVs. The classic “movie trailer” is still around, except nowadays they take the shape of Leonardo DiCaprio’s $1.5 million RV.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO