Leonardo DiCaprio Gets a Tree Named After Him

By Trey Alston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio isn’t just one of Hollywood’s leading actors, he’s also a devout ecological advocate — one who now has a tree officially named after him. Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens in the United...

