Couple Sue Equifax, Republic Finance Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

In 'Kelly v. United States', a unanimous Supreme Court held that a scheme was not intended to “obtain property” when its objective was to misuse government officials’ regulatory powers, or when monetary losses were “incidental,” and not the actual object of the scheme. Following 'Kelly', the meaning of property was central to two high-profile cases in the Second Circuit, 'Blaszczak' and 'Gatto'. In this edition of their White-Collar Crime column, Elkan Abramowitz and Jonathan S. Sack explain the impact of 'Kelly' on 'Blaszczak' and 'Gatto' and conclude with a brief discussion of the “right to control” theory of mail and wire fraud, which has been challenged in light of the 'Kelly' decision.
