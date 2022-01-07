ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Leon Draisaitl On Oilers Struggles: “We’re Not Quitting”

By NHL Trade Talk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTypically, when a coaching change is made, the GM believes that the room isn’t responding to the message being delivered. In NHL terms, it’s often called “losing the room” and there’s a lot of talk in Edmonton these days about whether or not head coach Dave Tippett has lost the room...

#The Ottawa Senators
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has posted a 9-4-2 record across his past 15 games after starting the season with one win in his first eight appearances. Ben Hutton scored the lone goal for Vegas, while Robin Lehner made 19 saves for the Golden Knights. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Arizona Coyotes’ Asking Price for Jakob Chychrun Revealed

As per a report by Jeff Marek during Saturday’s 32 Thoughts segments on the Hockey Night in Canada broadcast, the Sportsnet insider noted that as many as ten teams have already reached out to the Arizona Coyotes about trading for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. That’s a pretty hefty list of teams showing interest considering the rumored ask has been labeled as “enormous” by some.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 5-4 Loss to the Avalanche

It was a game that the Toronto Maple Leafs should have won, but they just couldn’t hold on against the NHL’s best offense. The final score was 5-4 because the Avalanche scored in overtime to take away the victory in a game that the Maple Leafs had led until late in the third period.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Maple Leafs Marner Can Only Find Forgiveness in One Way

Right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner is the most polarizing player on the team. Some fans – and it seems fewer than before – believe he’s an elite player. Most fans – and the numbers seem to be growing – believe he’s a good player, but not nearly as good as the salary he draws. At best. he’s complementary to others on the team.
NHL

