HCS Basketball Mailbag: Bruce Weber’s Future, Big 12 Gauntlet and OU Future

This is what Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU on Wednesday. On how his health and that of his team... “Well, I'm feeling fine. I still am in COVID protocol. I tested again this morning so this will be my last day no matter what. I'll be back at shoot around tomorrow and at the game. I'll be done with my 10 days. We have a few other guys that are still out. I guess on the positive note, no other new cases, which after what we went through last week, that is a positive. I was not able to be at practice yesterday. Zoom with the coaches, we met a couple times yesterday, I think, I know they went well. The players, even though we went through a lot last week, they came back to practice ready to go and knowing that this is an important week and important game coming up with TCU. Very focused and would expect a good showing. And again, just hope and pray that everybody else moves forward. We'd like to get all back together and see if we can come together as a team and make a positive run.”

