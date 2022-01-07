01/11/22 Regular Council Meeting *Virtual Meeting* Packet

January 11, 2022 TURBEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING 6:30 P.M. Media Notifications: The Clarendon Citizen, The Item, The Manning Times Agenda Posted: Town Hall AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER II. INVOCATION III. ADOPTION OF AGENDA IV. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION V. FOR COUNCIL ACTION: A. Approval of Minutes – November 9, 2021 Regular Council Meeting B. First Reading of Ordinance Ordinance 2022-01 An Ordinance to Amend Certain Planning and Zoning Fees C. Resolution 2022-R-01 A Resolution Approving a New Fee Schedule for Building Permits and Inspections D. Adoption of policies relative to compliance with requirements of Section 504 and the Americans with Disabilities Act VII. FOR COUNCIL INFORMATION: A. Financial Report B. Utility Report E. Town Administrator’s Report and Schedule F. Annual Regular Meeting Schedule for 2022 VIII. MAYOR’S REPORT IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Pursuant to Section 30-4-70 (a) (1) Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. X. The council may vote on any issue addressed in executive session. XI. ADJOURNMENT.
