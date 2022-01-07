ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
01/11/22 Regular Council Meeting *Virtual Meeting* Packet

seatacwa.gov
 4 days ago

VIRTUAL MEETING: Due to the current COVID-19 public health emergency, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting will be live streamed on SeaTV Government Access Comcast...

www.seatacwa.gov

Calhoun County Journal

Jacksonville Work Session and City Council Meeting 1/10/22

January 11, 2022Lee Evancho Work Session Call to order. Roll call. Tony Taylor – Present Andy Green – Present Terry Wilson – Present Sherry Laster – Present Coty Galloway – Present Acceptance of minutes. – No discussion  Mobile Advertising Ordinance.  Mark Stephens spoke about this. A gentleman spoke several months ago and there were no […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
estesparknews.com

Town Board meetings move to virtual format beginning Jan. 11

Due to record high cases of COVID-19 in Larimer County, the Estes Park Town Board will return to a virtual format beginning with the Jan. 11 meeting and continuing through at least the Feb. 8 meeting, at which time the necessity of virtual-only meetings will be reassessed. To view or listen to the meeting by Zoom Webinar visit zoom.us/join and use Webinar ID: 982 1690 2040 or for the call-in option dial 877-853-5257 (toll-free). The Zoom Webinar platform allows members of the public who wish to make comments during the meeting to join via call-in (phone) or via online link. Once the individual has joined the meeting, they can provide public comment at appropriate times during the meeting, when called on by a facilitator. Any changes to the meeting format will be posted on www.estes.org/boardsandmeetings.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Suburban Times

The Puyallup City Council Jan. 11 Meeting Agenda

The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Jan. 11 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
PUYALLUP, WA
WKTV

Virtual meetings to continue in Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY - Due to a continued high level of cases of COVID-19, the City of Oneonta will continue to hold meetings of the Common Council and all boards and commissions in a virtual setting through January 25, 2022. Those meetings which contain a public hearing component (January 18 Common...
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 13 News

SL Co. Council Chair says mask mandate stays

In a statement late Sunday, Salt Lake County Council Chair Laurie Stringham reiterated what her office told FOX 13 on Friday: she will not call a special meeting to vote on whether to override the mask mandate issued by the health department.
nwillinoisnews.com

City Council Meeting on January 11

Savanna Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Where: The City of Savanna, Illinois, 333 Chicago Avenue, Savanna, IL 61074, United States. Description: Please email Brittany Hatteberg at b.hatteberg@savanna-il.us for more information. Original source can be found here.
SAVANNA, IL
manninglive.com

Turbeville Town Council Meeting Agenda - Jan. 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 TURBEVILLE TOWN COUNCIL MEETING 6:30 P.M. Media Notifications: The Clarendon Citizen, The Item, The Manning Times Agenda Posted: Town Hall AGENDA I. CALL TO ORDER II. INVOCATION III. ADOPTION OF AGENDA IV. PUBLIC PARTICIPATION V. FOR COUNCIL ACTION: A. Approval of Minutes – November 9, 2021 Regular Council Meeting B. First Reading of Ordinance Ordinance 2022-01 An Ordinance to Amend Certain Planning and Zoning Fees C. Resolution 2022-R-01 A Resolution Approving a New Fee Schedule for Building Permits and Inspections D. Adoption of policies relative to compliance with requirements of Section 504 and the Americans with Disabilities Act VII. FOR COUNCIL INFORMATION: A. Financial Report B. Utility Report E. Town Administrator’s Report and Schedule F. Annual Regular Meeting Schedule for 2022 VIII. MAYOR’S REPORT IX. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Pursuant to Section 30-4-70 (a) (1) Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body; however, if an adversary hearing involving the employee or client is held, the employee or client has the right to demand that the hearing be conducted publicly. Nothing contained in this item shall prevent the public body, in its discretion, from deleting the names of the other employees or clients whose records are submitted for use at the hearing. X. The council may vote on any issue addressed in executive session. XI. ADJOURNMENT.
TURBEVILLE, SC
PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto City Council to return to virtual-only meetings as COVID spreads

After a brief return to City Hall, the Palo Alto City Council will be reverting to virtual-only mode next week in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases. City Clerk Lesley Milton said the recommendation to a temporary shift back to virtual meetings was communicated by city staff to newly elected Mayor Pat Burt, who didn't have any objections. Milton then reached out to the entire council, asking if anyone was opposed to returning to virtual mode. No one was, Milton said in an email.
PALO ALTO, CA
wrul.com

White County Board Set to Meet Tuesday, 1/11/22

White County Board members are preparing for their first meeting of 2022. It’s planned for Tuesday, January 11th in the second floor courtroom of the courthouse. Board members will tackle a variety of agenda items including one tabled at a previous meeting; considering bids from the White County Senior Citizens Center for American Rescue Plan funds. Additionally, the board is expected to consider yet another resignation from the White County Housing Authority Board as Terry Daubs has announced their intention to step down, retroactive to December 22nd. A couple resolutions from County Engineer Brian Ray are also expected to be passed, one for maintenance under the Illinois Highway Code and another, an annual resolution for Weight Limits on County Roads. WROY/WRUL’s Mack Knight will be covering that meeting for you. We’ll expect details next Wednesday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
aatwp.org

2022 Regular Meeting Schedule Approved

Pursuant to Section 5(2) of Act 267 of 1976, the Open Meetings Act, the Ann Arbor Township Board has established its regularly scheduled meetings and the regularly scheduled meetings of its boards and commissions. Per MCLA Section 42.8 and per Ann Arbor Township Board Resolution, the minutes of the Township Board meetings are published monthly at www.aatwp.org.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WBOC

Rehoboth Meetings to go Virtual

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the City of Rehoboth Beach is limiting attendance at all public meetings. On Tuesday evening, the city announced all meetings would be virtual. Only the committee chair and required support staff members will be allowed in the meeting room, and they must be masked.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Taylorsville Times

School Board switches to virtual meeting Jan. 11

Alexander County Schools announced the January 11, 2022, school board meeting will be held virtually, due to the increased rate of COVID-19 numbers involving staff in the schools. The meeting will be conducted via Zoom, with scheduled speakers joining according to the published agenda. The meeting will be live-streamed on the district YouTube channel.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
jacksoncountyfl.gov

Meeting Recap – JCBOCC 1/11/22

Click above to Download the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Recap from January 11, 2022. This is a brief overview of a few items on the Agenda. The meeting can also be found on YouTube. Click the link below.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New York City Grants Noncitizens The Right To Vote In Municipal Elections

A new law became official today that will allow an estimated 800,000 noncitizens to vote in New York City’s upcoming local elections. New Mayor Eric Adams allowed the legislation – passed by the City Council last month – to automatically become law. It means that noncitizens can vote in municipal elections as soon as next year, unless a judge overturns the law, which opponents have vowed to do. Several communities in the US already allow noncitizens such municipal voting rights. The rights are limited, as the noncitizens cannot vote for president or members of congress, and can’t weigh in on state races for governor, judges or legislators. The New York Board of Elections has to have a plan in place by July. The new law requires voter registration by noncitizens, which some may be reluctant to do. A separate ballot for municipal races would also need to be created, and the noncitizens – which include those authorized to work in the US, the so-called “Dreamers” – must show proof they have lived in the city for at least 30 days. It is estimated that one in nine New York City voters of legal age are noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

