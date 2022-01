I have officially hit my midlife crisis. I came to that realization at 4:45 am on New Year's Day. I wasn't going to bed. I was actually waking up, and not by accident. I was getting up to drive an hour to hike a mountain. Yep...midlife crisis. However, if my midlife crisis is going to be this fun, then bring it on.

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO