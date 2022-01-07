ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US Supreme Court scrutinises Biden vaccine mandates

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Supreme Court appears doubtful as to whether the Biden administration can enforce a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large private employers. The rules apply to companies with more than 100 employees, requiring workers to get fully vaccinated against Covid or be tested weekly. The court held a special session...

2d ago

We all know for a fact that vaccinated or not you can catch and spread the vid. Not to mention that the first two shots do nothing to protect you against the recent variants.

What, Me Worry?
1d ago

For some of us our natural immune system works better than any of the vaccines. Instead of trying to discover ways to increase the natural immune system they want to burn those of us with strong immune systems as heretics and witches. We are living in the Dark Ages.

God OfHell
1d ago

As one judge stated, work place can enforce compliance to provide safety while at work but not for life. A worker must comply with occupational requirements to perform the work but once they leave the work place they do not have to. A vaccine enforces a life time requirement for an employee that cannot be removed once to they leave the work place.

US News and World Report

States Uncertain as Biden Vaccine-or-Test Mandate Takes Effect

The first stage of the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test mandate for employees at large companies began Monday. But without word yet from the Supreme Court on pending challenges to the rule, some state leaders were left to take matters into their own hands. [. Read:. Biden's Virus Strategy at Risk...
HEALTH
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Neil Gorsuch
Sonia Sotomayor
Joe Biden
Brett Kavanaugh
Donald Trump
Fox News

Biden's admission to 'no federal solution' to pandemic inconsistent with federal vaccine mandates: Pirro

"Justice with Judge Jeanine" host Jeanine Pirro exposed the Biden adminstration's pandemic unpreparedness and thirst for federal power on Saturday. JEANINE PIRRO: You may recall Joe's promises when he ran for president. "I'll shut down the virus, not the economy, and we can walk and chew gum at the same time." You sure about that, Joe? Walk and chew gum at the same time? Joe, with all due respect, you've displayed quite clearly that you are barely even able to walk. And you certainly haven't shut down the virus, let alone even had a plan to shut it down. Folks, the tragic irony of Joe Biden's failure to make good on his campaign promise is that more people died of COVID during his first year than under President Trump's entire time in office. Even with vaccines in year three of the outbreak under Joe Biden, we don't even have enough tests to find out if we have COVID or one of its variants. In fact, they don't even put the order in on time for tests because they didn't even see it coming.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Some State Republican Lawmakers Support Bill To Ban Vaccine Mandates In Texas Amid US Supreme Court Review

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – About 30 Texas Republican state lawmakers along with the Texas Republican Party want Governor Greg Abbott to call a fourth special session so lawmakers can pass a bill banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Representative Brian Harrison of Waxahachie is among those pushing for it. “I just had a constituent lose their job. Texans are losing their jobs, and the legislature could end this tomorrow, if they would pass the Texas COVID Vaccine Freedom Act, which I introduced,” Rep. Harrison said. The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Friday, Jan. 7 to determine whether Congress gave OSHA the authority to require workers...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
NBC News

Postal Service requests temporary exemption from Biden's vaccine rule

The Postal Service is seeking a temporary exemption from President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate, arguing a waiver would prevent major disruptions to mail delivery. The request comes just days before the Biden administration's rule is slated to take effect, and as the highly transmissible omicron variant sidelines workers in various parts of the economy.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Justice Roberts minimizes U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy crisis

(Reuters) - After a particularly tumultuous year for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts' annual report on Friday seemed tone deaf to the noise. Both the executive and legislative branches considered major court reforms to the court in 2021, partly in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation that found 131 federal judges improperly failed to disqualify themselves from cases involving companies in which they owned stock. Still-pending legislation that would impose more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal judges even seems to have garnered bipartisan support. And public approval of the Supreme Court also dropped to new lows among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Biden Is Trying to Disguise a General Vaccine Mandate As a Workplace Safety Measure

Last week Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top infectious disease adviser, said the federal government should consider requiring that domestic air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19. "When you make vaccinations a requirement," he explained, "that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated." Although requiring vaccination of airline passengers ostensibly would...
U.S. POLITICS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, GOP Colleagues Oppose Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate for Private Employers in Upcoming SCOTUS Case

January 4, 2022 - Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), 47 other Senators, and 140 Representatives in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme. Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering the Biden Administration’s top-down Occupational Safety and...
CONGRESS & COURTS

