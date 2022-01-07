Leon Black’s rape accuser seeks to dismiss billionaire’s lawsuit

Cynthia DeNicolo, a former associate producer at Chicago hot AC “101.9 The Mix” WTMX filed the first lawsuit against Ferguson, claiming he abused his power to coerce sexual favors from her early in her career and then prevented her from advancing after she rebuffed efforts to restart an “unwanted sexual relationship.” She also targeted Hubbard in a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, shortly after leaving the station in December 2020. Melissa McGurren, who co-hosted “Eric in the Morning” during a 22-year stretch at the station, sued Ferguson alleging a pattern of sexual misconduct. McGurren also brought an EEOC Charge of Discrimination and demand for arbitration against Hubbard.
Comments / 0