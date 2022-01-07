ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Black’s rape accuser seeks to dismiss billionaire’s lawsuit

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – A former model accusing Leon Black of rape asked a U.S. judge on Friday to dismiss the billionaire investor’s defamation and racketeering conspiracy lawsuit against her and her law firm, as she pursues a separate lawsuit over the rape claim. In a Manhattan...

