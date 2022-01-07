ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benji Madden + Cameron Diaz Celebrate Their Seventh Wedding Anniversary

By Alicia Selin
 3 days ago
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz just celebrated their seventh anniversary and the Good Charlotte guitarist/vocalist posted how he's "always dreamed of a family like this." Looks like Madden knows just how lucky he is when it comes to his family. The couple originally met in 2014, through his brother...

