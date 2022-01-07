ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone Funnels Billions into CDPQ-Backed Invenergy

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure Partners have entered into a definitive agreement with Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and Invenergy for an...

New York City asset manager Blackstone to invest $3bn in Invenergy Renewables

On Friday, Blackstone Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest alternative asset manager having had more than a jawdropping $731 billion worth of assets under its management as of Q3, 2021, had issued a statement on Friday saying that the American asset manager would lay off an eye-popping $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC which happens to be the largest privately-owned renewable energy company in North America, marking off Blackstone’s largest-ever investment on a renewable energy company as investors had started off questioning the company’s approach towards an incisive impact of climate change on environment and workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
