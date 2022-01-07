ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Jackson, TX

Family of teenager beaten at party files lawsuit for more than $50 million

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Family of beaten teenager sues classmates for $50 million

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — The family of a teenager who was brutally beaten outside a party last month has filed a lawsuit against several of his classmates and their parents.

Cole Hagen, a 16-year-old member of the Brazoswood High School football team, was severely injured by the beating, suffering two skull fractures and a broken clavicle, KTRK reported.

In an update on Facebook posted on Christmas, Cole’s brother said Cole was released as an inpatient from the hospital and will now get outpatient treatment. In the lawsuit, Hagen’s family said Cole is continuing to miss his junior year in high school and “will likely not be able to play sports in either high school or college in the future.”

Two teenagers are accused of luring Cole Hagen out of the party he attended in December by telling him his truck was hit, while a third is accused of then attacking Hagen, slamming him to the concrete and throwing elbows, according to a witness, KTRK reported. The teenagers have all been charged with aggravated assault.

The lawsuit asks for $50 million in damages from the attackers and more than a dozen other people, listed because they allegedly knew about the plan to attack Cole, KHOU reported.

The lawsuit also accuses one of the parents of giving alcohol to minors at the party.

Cole Hagan Lawsuit by National Content Desk on Scribd

